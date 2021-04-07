Artist Profile: Michael Ives (video)

We have sorely missed them during the pandemic: The 4th of July Parade… Concerts in the Park… Halloween on Orange Avenue… Ice skating at the Del…

These are iconic events that bring us together as a community and help define who we are. Like a visual historian, artist Michael Ives captures and memorializes these gatherings in a playful way that brings joy to our hearts.

In this Artist Profile by Brad Willis, Michael turns his talents towards the Coronado Flower Show, the unfolding of spring, and the hope that soon we will be able to return to our community traditions:

To see more of the Coronado Collection of Michael’s art, visit:

www.ivesart.com/coronado-art.html

