Wednesday, April 7, 2021
CommunityPeopleVideo

Artist Profile: Michael Ives (video)

By Brad Willis

We have sorely missed them during the pandemic: The 4th of July Parade… Concerts in the Park… Halloween on Orange Avenue… Ice skating at the Del…

These are iconic events that bring us together as a community and help define who we are. Like a visual historian, artist Michael Ives captures and memorializes these gatherings in a playful way that brings joy to our hearts.

- Advertisement -

In this Artist Profile by Brad Willis, Michael turns his talents towards the Coronado Flower Show, the unfolding of spring, and the hope that soon we will be able to return to our community traditions:

To see more of the Coronado Collection of Michael’s art, visit:
www.ivesart.com/coronado-art.html

- Advertisement -

 

 

- Advertisement -

 

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Brad Willis
Brad Willis
Brad Willis is an author and retired network news foreign correspondent who has worked in Afghanistan, Iraq, Africa, Latin America and Asia. He has received national and international awards for compassionate journalism and for his war coverage. Brad is longtime Coronado resident who also Commissioner of Public Art for the City of Coronado. Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

People

Jeff Tyler Honored with Outstanding Eagle Scout Award

On March 31st, Jeff Tyler was individually presented the National Eagle Scout Association Outstanding Eagle Scout Award and recognized in a regional online event....
Read more
People

Coronado Democratic Club Elects New Officers

 On March 13, 2021, the Coronado Democratic Club elected a new Secretary, Alexia Palacios-Peters, and re-elected its Treasurer, Pat Callahan. Both officers will serve...
Read more
Community News

Dr. Susan Stone of Sharp Coronado Hospital Community Update (video)

 Dr. Susan Stone, CEO of Sharp Coronado Hospital, has been dedicated to the Coronado community for almost 20 years. Dr. Stone says, “I work...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

Stefan Freeman on Finding Joy in Work and Life (video)

It's a life well-lived... Coronado’s Stefan Freeman had a spinal cord injury in his youth, but this has never stopped him from living a...
Read more
People

Artist Profile: Katie Karosich (video)

Coronado resident Katie Karosich is an extremely versatile artist who works in several genres as she seeks to share beauty with the world.Public Art...
Read more
People

Julia Viera, A Coronado Treasure, Still Going Strong (video)

 Julia Viera came to Coronado 92 years ago at age two. As a Navy wife, she moved some 36 times, but Coronado is always...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.