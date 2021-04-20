Islander Golf Match Recap: Week of April 12

Girls Golf

This past week, the CHS girls golf team completed three decisive league matches to chart their path to becoming league champions.

On Monday, April 12, the girls travelled to Riverwalk Golf Club to compete against the Academy of Our Lady of Peace. The nine-hole Mission course played at 2500 yards and par 36. Its course rating was 34.8 and yielded a slope of 121. An open layout with well-maintained greens, few bunkers, and scarce hazards led the girls to victory as many performed well. Despite the course being new to most players, Islanders triumphed with a 206-228 victory. Senior Mary Damian placed first among the Islanders with an impressive even-par 36. Freshman Bella Villarin followed with a 40, despite double-bogeying the challenging par 5 ninth hole. A ravine cuts through the fairway, forcing a player to lay up her second shot and reach the green in three. Bella hit her second shot in the hazard and dropped in the drop zone to chip her fourth on the green. She proceeded to three-putt and score a double-bogey 7 on the last hole.

Freshman Ines Izuzquiza scored a 42, and freshman Jasmine Lo and senior Samantha Lorr both shot a 44. The last hole proved to be a challenge for some, as both Jasmine’s and Bella’s balls found the water.

Coach Stuart Gordon described, “It was a good performance by everyone, particularly Mary, despite it being a very cold day.”

This year, the golf season was pushed to the winter due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Past team members were used to warmer, sunnier weather, but Islanders now face the spring chill and high winds.

The second match of the week was predicted to be a tough one against Scripps Ranch at Coronado. From April 6th through the 8th, the greens had been punched as part of the course’s biannual aerification. The putting green was closed, forcing players to practice their short game at the chipping area. Furthermore, extremely slow greens affected all players’ putting and chipping. Even so, the Islanders impressed all with three players scoring under 40, an incredible achievement for girls’ golf. Ines led with a two-over 38, and Mary and Bella both shot a 39. Jasmine fired a 41, and Samantha a 44. The Islanders defeated the Falcons 201-223. The girls are yet to shoot under 200 this season, but they are inching closer and closer, and Coach Gordon is positive it is in within their reach.

The girls’ third league match of the week was played at Coronado against La Jolla High School. The Islanders scored a tremendous victory 231-301, closing out a win on all of their matches of the week. Bella shot a one-over par 37 after three-putting the ninth hole. Samantha followed with a 43, and Mariella a 45. Sophomore Natalia Avanni posted a score of 50.

The Islanders have three league matches left in the season. The first is on Wednesday, April 21, against OLP at Coronado. The second is on Monday, April 26, against Cathedral Catholic High School at Coronado. Their third is on Wednesday, April 28, against La Jolla at Coronado. If the Islanders win against OLP, they will be crowned league champions for the second year in a row. The Islanders are 6-1 in their Western league and 10-5 in total. They currently stand sixth in San Diego County with a differential of 25.17, just under one stroke behind Rancho Bernardo High School.

Boys Golf

On Tuesday, April 13, the boys competed in a tight match against Steele Canyon High School at Coronado. They celebrated a close victory 198-200. Senior Tucker Gilmore led the Islanders with an even-par 36. Freshman Liam Weaver followed with an impressive 38, and junior Eduardo Maynez scored a 40. Seniors Trevor Catlin and Luke Meloche both shot a 42, which meant that all boys scored under 42, a spectacular achievement for the Islanders.

The Islanders are currently eleventh in San Diego County with a differential of 20.93. They are 0-2 in the Western League, and hope to pick up a win in the upcoming weeks.

Monday is an on-course practice day for all teams. The varsity boys’ next match is against La Jolla High School on Tuesday, April 20, at Coronado. On Thursday, April 22, they will compete against Olympian at Chula Vista.

The Islanders JV team competed at Balboa 9 Golf Course against Point Loma. Junior Marshall Hilfman led the team with a 38. Sophomore Dario Piagentini followed with a 40, and sophomore Sebastian Abbot a 41. Juan Villegas posted a 46 and freshman Sam Vernallis a 52. The Islanders lost by just three strokes 217-214. The JV team has their next match on Thursday, April 22, against Point Loma at Balboa 9.

Find San Diego Section girls golf standings and match results here.

Find Coronado girls golf player information and match results here.

Find San Diego Section boys golf standings and match results here.

Find Coronado boys golf player information and match results here.