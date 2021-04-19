Monday, April 19, 2021
CommunityPeople

CoSA Student Creates Interactive Mural at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church

By Managing Editor

For his first ever mural, Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) Visual Art 2nd Year Junior  Austin Lim was commissioned to work with St. Paul’s United Methodist Church to create a mural. Austin worked with St. Paul’s to plan and develop a clear vision for the large scale piece that is sure to inspire Coronado residents and all those who see it.

- Advertisement -

Austin was recently acknowledged for his mural in the CoSA Student Showcase. Congrats Austin!

Wing Mural at St. Pauls United Methodist Church

- Advertisement -

The mural can be seen on the outside wall of St. Paul’s on Olive Avenue near the corner of Olive and D Avenue. St. Paul’s address is 700 D Ave. The mural is interactive… stand in front of the piece, snap a picture and get “your wings” to fly! Share to social media and inspire others with this colorful creation!

Dani in front of muralEditor’s Note:
I stopped by for a photo a few weeks ago

 

 

 

 

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

People

Centenarian has Zest for Life – 100th Celebration for Beverley Dyer

Feisty, vivacious, glamorous, and bubbly are just a few of the adjectives family used to describe Beverley Dyer, who recently celebrated her 100th birthday...
Read more
People

Local Artist Spotlight – Lisa Ambler

Spring is here and Coronado is displaying the fifth class of 15 new art banners on Orange Avenue from First Street to Avenida de...
Read more
People

Old Goats Kids Who Care Bring Food, Smiles, and Carrot Cake

Sharp Coronado Hospital continues to be grateful to the Old Goats Kids Who Care as they regularly deliver food from Coronado restaurants to the...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

CREA CARES Gives Back to the Community of Coronado

On Saturday, April 10, 2021 between 9 am and 1 pm, Coronado Real Estate Association, CREA CARES hosted a collection drive to support the...
Read more
Education

CHS Teachers Voice “Serious Concerns” Regarding Move to 4×4 Block Schedule

Editor's Note: These below letters were originally sent to the Coronado Unified School Board on Friday, March 26th, 2021Good Afternoon Trustees Pontes, Valdes-Clayton, Anderson-Cruz,...
Read more
Community News

Instant Fountain… SUV Drives Over Hydrant on Orange Avenue (Videos)

At approximately 4:30 this afternoon a black SUV hit and ran over a fire hydrant in the center median at Orange Avenue near C...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.