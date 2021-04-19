CoSA Student Creates Interactive Mural at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church

For his first ever mural, Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) Visual Art 2nd Year Junior Austin Lim was commissioned to work with St. Paul’s United Methodist Church to create a mural. Austin worked with St. Paul’s to plan and develop a clear vision for the large scale piece that is sure to inspire Coronado residents and all those who see it.
Austin was recently acknowledged for his mural in the CoSA Student Showcase. Congrats Austin!
The mural can be seen on the outside wall of St. Paul’s on Olive Avenue near the corner of Olive and D Avenue. St. Paul’s address is 700 D Ave. The mural is interactive… stand in front of the piece, snap a picture and get “your wings” to fly! Share to social media and inspire others with this colorful creation!
Editor’s Note:
I stopped by for a photo a few weeks ago