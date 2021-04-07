Coronado Chamber Hits 2000th Volunteer Lunch Milestone

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Rotary Club, business, and residential community support, has provided the Sharp Coronado Vaccine Site volunteer lunches since opening day. A proud milestone of the 2000th volunteer lunch was served on Wednesday March 31st.
Sue Gillingham, Executive Director of the Coronado Chamber of Commerce, spearheaded the volunteer lunch initiative and began a call-to-action to the public to donate funds to benefit the cause. Sue says, “I initially expected the program to last for just a couple of weeks, but through the giving spirit of the community, the lunches, which cost about $250 each day, have been able to continue with donations lasting through April!” Restaurants cater sandwiches and treats to the vaccination site and volunteers get to enjoy a local delicious bite after working hard.
Restaurant owners stepped up to the plate to support the local effort, delivering tasty food every day at noon. All food is catered locally, comprising of Garage Buona Forchetta, Which Wich Superior Sandwiches, Leroy’s Kitchen + Lounge, Clayton’s, Tartine, High Tide Bottle Shop & Kitchen, Bistro D’ Asia, and 1906 Lodge.
The Coronado Chamber of Commerce, a nonprofit association, has been supporting local businesses since 1937. The Chamber’s mission is “Helping businesses succeed so our community prospers.” Membership in the Coronado Chamber provides guidance, advertising opportunities, exposure, and unity within the Coronado business community. For more information, contact the Chamber at info@coronadochamber.com.
