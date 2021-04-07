Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Business

Coronado Chamber Hits 2000th Volunteer Lunch Milestone

By Coronado Chamber of Commerce

Dharmesh Patel, owner of Which Wich Superior Sandwiches, and Sue Gillingham, Executive Director of the Coronado Chamber of Commerce presenting the 2000th Sharp-City of Coronado Vaccination volunteer lunch.

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Rotary Club, business, and residential community support, has provided the Sharp Coronado Vaccine Site volunteer lunches since opening day. A proud milestone of the 2000th volunteer lunch was served on Wednesday March 31st.

- Advertisement -

Sue Gillingham, Executive Director of the Coronado Chamber of Commerce, spearheaded the volunteer lunch initiative and began a call-to-action to the public to donate funds to benefit the cause. Sue says, “I initially expected the program to last for just a couple of weeks, but through the giving spirit of the community, the lunches, which cost about $250 each day, have been able to continue with donations lasting through April!” Restaurants cater sandwiches and treats to the vaccination site and volunteers get to enjoy a local delicious bite after working hard.

Restaurant owners stepped up to the plate to support the local effort, delivering tasty food every day at noon. All food is catered locally, comprising of Garage Buona Forchetta, Which Wich Superior Sandwiches, Leroy’s Kitchen + Lounge, Clayton’s, Tartine, High Tide Bottle Shop & Kitchen, Bistro D’ Asia, and 1906 Lodge.

- Advertisement -

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce, a nonprofit association, has been supporting local businesses since 1937. The Chamber’s mission is “Helping businesses succeed so our community prospers.” Membership in the Coronado Chamber provides guidance, advertising opportunities, exposure, and unity within the Coronado business community. For more information, contact the Chamber at info@coronadochamber.com.

These efforts would not be possible without these generous donors:

  • Rotary Club of Coronado
  • Buchalter Law
  • California American Water
  • Blue Bridge Hospitality
  • Which Wich Superior Sandwiches
  • 1906 Lodge
  • Crown City Photography
  • Fred Eckert
  • Coronado Shores Company
  • Thrasher Termite & Pest Control
  • Soroptimist Int’l of Coronado
  • Gloria Aberasturi & Richard DePalma
  • Coronado Island Shell
  • Aileen Oya
  • Bella Beverage and Catering
  • Coronado Carriage Quarters
  • Coronado Island Realty
  • Coronado Sinclair
  • Flagship Properties
  • Garage Buona Forchetta
  • Gwyneth Bent
  • High Tide Bottle Shop and Kitchen
  • Jim Nelson
  • Jim Newhall
  • Karen and Anthony Rodgers
  • Law Offices of Peter Jensen
  • Ludlow Family
  • Plan to Prosper
  • Salus Home Care
  • Susan and Tim Naple
  • Willis Allen Real Estate
  • Bruce and Virginia Thorkelson
  • Betsy Campbell
  • Bonnie Kerr
- Advertisement -

 

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Coronado Chamber of Commercehttp://www.coronadochamber.com/

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Coronado’s Fitness Experts Share Advice on Starting a New Routine

Coronado is a fantastic and unique city for fitness. The diverse demographic lends itself to a spectacular array of activities for everyone to find...
Read more
Business

Which is Better for You: A Traditional IRA or Roth IRA?

Is it more advantageous for you to contribute to a traditional IRA or a Roth IRA? The IRS recently extended the tax filing due...
Read more
Business

Coronado Beach Company – Island Tours, Beach Café, and Accidental Donut Shop

Tony Perri set out to open a formalized tour company in conjunction with Emerald C Gallery. The "Island Tour" is a daily guided walking...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Dining

Dress (Your Table) For Dinner – And Win a $100 Restaurant Gift Card!

Do you have a drawer full of plastic silverware from all the take-out you have ordered during the pandemic? Are you now in the...
Read more
Community News

Brand New inCoronado App – Free, Functional And Fun!

Do you love Coronado so much that you wish you could take it with you wherever you go? Well, wish no more—the inCoronado app...
Read more
Business

A Brand New Way To Support Bay Books – From The Comfort Of Your Home!

Bay Books may have had to downsize to squeeze into its stylish new location at 1007 Orange Avenue, but owner Angelica Muller has found...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.