Coronado Chamber Hits 2000th Volunteer Lunch Milestone

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Rotary Club, business, and residential community support, has provided the Sharp Coronado Vaccine Site volunteer lunches since opening day. A proud milestone of the 2000th volunteer lunch was served on Wednesday March 31st.

Sue Gillingham, Executive Director of the Coronado Chamber of Commerce, spearheaded the volunteer lunch initiative and began a call-to-action to the public to donate funds to benefit the cause. Sue says, “I initially expected the program to last for just a couple of weeks, but through the giving spirit of the community, the lunches, which cost about $250 each day, have been able to continue with donations lasting through April!” Restaurants cater sandwiches and treats to the vaccination site and volunteers get to enjoy a local delicious bite after working hard.

Restaurant owners stepped up to the plate to support the local effort, delivering tasty food every day at noon. All food is catered locally, comprising of Garage Buona Forchetta, Which Wich Superior Sandwiches, Leroy’s Kitchen + Lounge, Clayton’s, Tartine, High Tide Bottle Shop & Kitchen, Bistro D’ Asia, and 1906 Lodge.

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce, a nonprofit association, has been supporting local businesses since 1937. The Chamber’s mission is “Helping businesses succeed so our community prospers.” Membership in the Coronado Chamber provides guidance, advertising opportunities, exposure, and unity within the Coronado business community. For more information, contact the Chamber at info@coronadochamber.com.

These efforts would not be possible without these generous donors:

Rotary Club of Coronado

Buchalter Law

California American Water

Blue Bridge Hospitality

Which Wich Superior Sandwiches

1906 Lodge

Crown City Photography

Fred Eckert

Coronado Shores Company

Thrasher Termite & Pest Control

Soroptimist Int’l of Coronado

Gloria Aberasturi & Richard DePalma

Coronado Island Shell

Aileen Oya

Bella Beverage and Catering

Coronado Carriage Quarters

Coronado Island Realty

Coronado Sinclair

Flagship Properties

Garage Buona Forchetta

Gwyneth Bent

High Tide Bottle Shop and Kitchen

Jim Nelson

Jim Newhall

Karen and Anthony Rodgers

Law Offices of Peter Jensen

Ludlow Family

Plan to Prosper

Salus Home Care

Susan and Tim Naple

Willis Allen Real Estate

Bruce and Virginia Thorkelson

Betsy Campbell

Bonnie Kerr