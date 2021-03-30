Islander Golf Match Results: Week of March 22

During their fifth official week of matches as part of the CIF winter season, both the boys and girls golf teams celebrated hard-earned victories and narrow losses.

Girls Golf

A match on Wednesday, March 24, marked the girls golf team’s third league match of the season. They competed against Cathedral Catholic High School at their home course of Coronado Golf Course. The girls gained a victory over the Dons 216-227. Senior Mary Damian scored a 40 after doubling the ninth hole. Freshman Ines Izuzquiza posted a score of 41 and freshman Bella Villarin followed with a 42. Senior Annie Holland scored a personal best of the season with a 44.

The Coronado girls golf team currently sits sixth out of 40 schools with a differential of 26.34. They are ranked second in Division 2 behind Mater Dei High School, which has a history and reputation of fielding an incredible team. The girls do not have any matches this week due to a welcomed spring break. Their next event is on Monday, April 5, against Point Loma High school at Coronado Golf Course.

Boys Golf

The boys varsity golf team played against Cathedral Catholic High School at Coronado Golf Course on Tuesday, March 23. As their second league match of the season, they suffered a narrow loss of 187-193 with exceptional scores from all of the players.

“It was a very close match, but all our players scored under 42,” Coach Stuart Gordon explained. “We lost by five strokes at Coronado, and they are one of the top schools which would have probably gone to State this year if it weren’t cancelled.”

Senior Trevor Catlin medaled with a score of even par 36. Senior Tucker Gilmore and junior Eduardo Maynez followed with scores of 38, and freshman Liam Weaver shot a 40. Senior Luke Meloche posted a score of 41. From the tips, the front nine measured 3300 yards.

On Thursday, March 25, five boys represented the Islanders in the Saints Invitational, held at San Diego Country Club.

“The conditions were the worst we have ever known. It was so cold, and I was shivering most of the round with heavy rain at times,” Gordon described.

The boys were part of the last few groups facing cold and wet conditions in their midst. From the blue tees, the course played at 6,600 yards with a slope of 131. Tucker Gilmore managed to score an 81 with a solid one over par 37 back nine. Liam Weaver posted a score of 84, junior Syrak Nemer a 87, Trevor Catlin an 89, and Eduardo Maynez a 98. According to Gordon, it was a rough day with extremely fast greens. Despite the conditions, the boys were able to pull together a score of 341 from four of the players.

The boys team is currently ninth out of 50 schools with a differential of 21.38. They are second in Division 3, having a differential 2.24 higher than Santa Fe Christian.

The boys junior varsity team played against Mission Bay High School at Mission Bay Golf Course, which has a par 29 front nine. The boys lost 190-209, but gained invaluable experience from the match. Junior Marshall Hilfman was the medalist with a score of 33. Sophomore John Scheurer followed with a 38.

All teams have a week-long break to practice, refine, and rest during a well deserved spring break. They look forward to picking up the season starting Monday, April 5.

