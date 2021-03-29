Old Goats Kids Who Care Continue to Host a Hero with Food Deliveries

Old Goats Kids Who Care continue to honor heroes with food deliveries from local restaurants. This past Friday deliveries were made to the Coronado Police Department, the Sharp Coronado / City of Coronado vaccination station at the Community Center, and special recognition for outgoing City Manager Blair King.
Included in these photos are Kids Who Care Dominic Parma, and Old Goats Mike Woiwode, Nancy Ratcliffe, Megan Parma, and Avery Hallowell.
Learn more about the program that began in December 2020 here.