Monday, March 29, 2021
CommunityPeople

Old Goats Kids Who Care Continue to Host a Hero with Food Deliveries

By Managing Editor

Old Goats Kids Who Care continue to honor heroes with food deliveries from local restaurants. This past Friday deliveries were made to the Coronado Police Department, the Sharp Coronado / City of Coronado vaccination station at the Community Center, and special recognition for outgoing City Manager Blair King.

- Advertisement -

Included in these photos are Kids Who Care Dominic Parma, and Old Goats Mike Woiwode, Nancy Ratcliffe, Megan Parma, and Avery Hallowell.

- Advertisement -

Learn more about the program that began in December 2020 here.

- Advertisement -

 

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

People

March Emerald Keepers of the Month: Eve DePree & NAB Neighbors

For Eve DePree and her NAB neighbors on Rendova Circle, cleaning their beach is more than just way of making a difference, it is...
Read more
People

Aida Baker Turns 100 (video)

On Thursday, the Coronado Retirement Village celebrated the 100th birthday of Aida Baker. Aida loves the arts and painted when she was younger. Her...
Read more
Education

Saving San Pasqual Academy

It’s hard to argue with success. And that’s exactly what San Pasqual Academy (SPA) has built over the past 20 years, creating an innovative...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Obituaries

James C. Purvis (1954-2021)

James C. Purvis (January 20, 1954 - March 15, 2021) “Be Seated.”James Cortelyou Purvis, husband, father, grandfather, brother, Black Bear, Trojan, and Beta died on March...
Read more
Community News

Good Friday Walk of the Cross Cancelled

The Coronado Council of Churches regrets to announce that the Good Friday Walk of the Cross is cancelled this year. While social isolation guidelines...
Read more
Community News

Coronado’s Spreckels Park to Receive Rehabilitated Barn Owl (video)

Updated 03/25/2021 9:36amAn injured barn owl, that was found by two public services employees in the City of Coronado and brought to San Diego...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.