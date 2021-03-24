Over 50 and Love Learning? Zoom Along with the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UC San Diego

Over 50 and a Lifelong Learner? Looking for stimulating lectures? Then the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UC San Diego is something you should check out.

Join us on Saturday, April 3rd at 10 am for our virtual Zoom Open House

RSVP to receive the link to participate: https://extension.ucsd.edu/olli/openhouse

More information: https://extension.ucsd.edu/olli | olli@ucsd.edu

The highly acclaimed Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UC San Diego is a membership program for adults over the age of 50 who are interested in pursuing intellectual interests with peers and enriching their lives through lifelong learning. Daily stimulating lectures and seminars will be offered virtually throughout our 10-week spring quarter starting on April 5th.

What some of our members have to say about Osher:

“We have switched from the classroom to Zoom. It is terrific. We see mostly the same faces and always new subjects but no commute and no parking to be early for. Zoom is so easy that even I can do it. In many ways OSHER has been one of the most enriching contributions to my retirement life. Join Now. You’ll love it!” – Pete Rodman

“Everything about learning to me is life affirming: it’s positive, it’s optimistic and it’s not just the specific information like how to keep your brain healthy, it’s really just looking forward to learning something new each day.” – Kim Davies

Sample some free videos of Osher classes: https://extension.ucsd.edu/olli/video-access

