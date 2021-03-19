Remembrance for Mr. Y

Submitted by Nicholas Ward

My heart was warmed to see that Mr. Y was honored by the Coronado Times. (“Coronado High School Teacher Ray Yannaccone Succumbs to Cancer,” 3/15/2021) Mr. Y was my English teacher this year, and even though we only saw each other through screens, I really got to know him. He was a kind man, a patient teacher, and a fellow Dungeons and Dragons enthusiast. Mr. Y did so much for so many students and teachers at CHS, and it only feels right that he should be appreciated, celebrated, and remembered in his passing.

- Advertisement -

Nicholas Ward

Editor’s Note:

- Advertisement -

In lieu of flowers, the Yannaccone family is accepting donations to the Coronado School of the Arts in Mr. Y’s name.

- Advertisement -

Grieving students can find support resources at the CHS counseling office and through Coronado SAFE at https://coronadosafe.org/new-to-coronado/toolbox-additional-resources/#.YEl1ny-z2Vl.