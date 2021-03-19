Friday, March 19, 2021
Remembrance for Mr. Y

Submitted by Nicholas Ward

 

My heart was warmed to see that Mr. Y was honored by the Coronado Times. (“Coronado High School Teacher Ray Yannaccone Succumbs to Cancer,” 3/15/2021) Mr. Y was my English teacher this year, and even though we only saw each other through screens, I really got to know him. He was a kind man, a patient teacher, and a fellow Dungeons and Dragons enthusiast. Mr. Y did so much for so many students and teachers at CHS, and it only feels right that he should be appreciated, celebrated, and remembered in his passing.

Nicholas Ward

Editor’s Note:

In lieu of flowers, the Yannaccone family is accepting donations to the Coronado School of the Arts in Mr. Y’s name.

Mr. Y’s family would like donations to go to the Coronado School of the Arts.

Grieving students can find support resources at the CHS counseling office and through Coronado SAFE at https://coronadosafe.org/new-to-coronado/toolbox-additional-resources/#.YEl1ny-z2Vl.

