Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Cross Country Runners Finish League Season with Personal Records, Track Starts This Week

By George Green

Last Tuesday’s dual meet with Cathedral Catholic marked the end of the Cross Country season for all but the five runners who will go on to the League Finals on Tuesday, 16 March. This year was a very unusual season with no Invitational meets and five dual meets in less than a month. All of the runners who made it through the entire season had their fastest race in one of the last two meets. Our course is 3.11 miles and runs 15-20 seconds slower than a typical 5000-meter race.

Conor Youngblood showed the most improvement by dropping 2 minutes and 24 seconds off his time from last year. He was our top boy finisher in the race with Cathedral, placing seventh in 18 minutes flat. Detrik Heidt was our next finisher with a time of 19:59, followed by Spencer Williams, Jack Shumaker, Baxter Simpson, and Lucas
Durocher.

Abigail Hundley won her race by 26 seconds in 19:11, which ranks her around eighth in San Diego Country.

Claire Cook was our second finisher with a time of 21:22, followed by Julia Mineo, who ran 21:53. Our fourth finisher was Lily Clemons, followed by Anna Youngblood, Maya Voltin, and Caroline Cole.

Freshmen Julia Mineo (left) and Clair Cook will join Abby Hundley at League finals

The league finals on 16 March will pit the top runners from the six schools in our league; Coronado, Mira Mesa, Cathedral Catholic, Point Loma, University, and Scripps Ranch. Youngblood and Heidt will race in the boys’ event while Hundley, Cook, and Mineo will run for the girls.

Detrik Heidt will join Connor at League Finals

The next day, 17 March, we’ll officially start Track practice. Our first meet will be on 17 April, but we don’t yet know if it’ll be a dual meet with High Tech High or a cluster meet with HTH, Lincoln, and Crawford. Hopefully, the COVID situation by that time will allow the cluster event.

You can view photos from all of this year’s races at this URL:
https://www.greensthings.com/XC

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

George Green
George Green
Cross Country and Track Coach, Coronado High School

