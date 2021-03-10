Wednesday, March 10, 2021
CommunityPeople

FOCUS Donates Van to CCSA

By Managing Editor

With great pride, FOCUS President Pat Robitaille presented CCSA (Community Christian Services Agency) with the keys to a large cargo van. The van will be used to facilitate their distribution of an average of 60,000 lbs per month of donated groceries to San Diego families in need of assistance.  Left to Right: FOCUS President Pat Robataille, CCSA Board President Brad Cannon and CCSA Director of Operations Connie Villarreal

Friends of Children United Society (FOCUS) gave the keys to a Ford van to Community Christian Services Agency on February 24th, 2021. The van is to be used for collecting donated food to be delivered to centers for distribution to needy families throughout San Diego County.

- Advertisement -

Community Christian Services Agency works with 33 churches in the San Diego area that distribute food through their two operating centers in Clairemont and Pacific Beach. The agency has six full time employees, and sixty volunteers that collect, and distribute food. Brad Cannon, chairman of the board for the agency, said the organization has been in
existence for 47 years. Two million dollars in groceries were given in the year 2020 which amounted to 100 tons of groceries being distributed to needy San Diego families and children.

The presentation of the keys to the Ford van was made by FOCUS president Pat Robitaille, and the keys were given to Connie Villarreal, executive director of Community Christian Services, at the Coronado Cays Park. Representing the City of Coronado was Mayor Richard Bailey, who was there to offer his congratulations and speak to the value of volunteering and charitable work. Bailey acknowledged the many contributions made by FOCUS, and expressed a sincere thank you to FOCUS, and to Community Christian Services for what they do for the San Diego community.

- Advertisement -

Left to right, Pat Robitaille, President of FOCUS, Connie Villarreal, Executive Director of Community Christian Services Agency, Coronado Mayor Richard Christian Services, Brad Cannon. (photo by D Swanson)

First vice president of FOCUS, Sharyn Blongiewicz acted as master of ceremonies. Larry Emlaw, treasurer of Community Christian Services was also present, as well as a number of special guests, and FOCUS members and supporters.

- Advertisement -

“This van will enable Community Christian Services to collect food to be delivered to the two centers where it will be distributed to families all over San Diego in need,” said FOCUS president Pat Robitaille. She continued by saying, “Prior to the arrival of this van, volunteers picked up and delivered the needed groceries in their own private vehicles.
Members of FOCUS saw the need for such a van, and they wholeheartedly fulfilled that need.”

FOCUS is a non-profit 501c Charity Corporation which raises funds for the comfort and betterment of battered, abused, homeless, disabled, disadvantaged and foster children throughout San Diego County. It is comprised of all volunteer members with no paid employees. FOCUS never gives money but fills specific needs for items such as; food, clothing, shoes, cribs, car seats, etc.

More information can be found at www.focus-sdkids.org

 

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

Blair King Accepts City Manager Job in Bainbridge Island

After over a decade of leadership, Blair King announced he will depart from the City of Coronado on April 29, 2021 to accept the...
Read more
Education

CHS Emerald Keepers Club Begins Compost and Garden

The Coronado High School Emerald Keepers Club “broke ground” on the new school garden and composting facility at the newly reestablished Angela’s Garden on...
Read more
People

Julia Viera, A Coronado Treasure, Still Going Strong (video)

 Julia Viera came to Coronado 92 years ago at age two. As a Navy wife, she moved some 36 times, but Coronado is always...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Golf Course Parking Lot Lighting Upgrade

The City of Coronado’s contractor began work last week on a project to install new lighting for the Coronado Golf Course parking lot. The...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – March 5, 2021

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j_9jNmye61s Residents are invited to weigh in on concept plans for the Winn Room at the Coronado Public Library. Find out what may be in...
Read more
Obituaries

Deanna B. Merrill, PhD (1942-2021)

Deanna B. Merrill, PhD (née Bauman), 78, passed away peacefully at home in Coronado, California on January 29, 2021, of Parkinson’s Disease complicated by...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.