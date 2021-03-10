FOCUS Donates Van to CCSA

Friends of Children United Society (FOCUS) gave the keys to a Ford van to Community Christian Services Agency on February 24th, 2021. The van is to be used for collecting donated food to be delivered to centers for distribution to needy families throughout San Diego County.

Community Christian Services Agency works with 33 churches in the San Diego area that distribute food through their two operating centers in Clairemont and Pacific Beach. The agency has six full time employees, and sixty volunteers that collect, and distribute food. Brad Cannon, chairman of the board for the agency, said the organization has been in

existence for 47 years. Two million dollars in groceries were given in the year 2020 which amounted to 100 tons of groceries being distributed to needy San Diego families and children.

The presentation of the keys to the Ford van was made by FOCUS president Pat Robitaille, and the keys were given to Connie Villarreal, executive director of Community Christian Services, at the Coronado Cays Park. Representing the City of Coronado was Mayor Richard Bailey, who was there to offer his congratulations and speak to the value of volunteering and charitable work. Bailey acknowledged the many contributions made by FOCUS, and expressed a sincere thank you to FOCUS, and to Community Christian Services for what they do for the San Diego community.

First vice president of FOCUS, Sharyn Blongiewicz acted as master of ceremonies. Larry Emlaw, treasurer of Community Christian Services was also present, as well as a number of special guests, and FOCUS members and supporters.

“This van will enable Community Christian Services to collect food to be delivered to the two centers where it will be distributed to families all over San Diego in need,” said FOCUS president Pat Robitaille. She continued by saying, “Prior to the arrival of this van, volunteers picked up and delivered the needed groceries in their own private vehicles.

Members of FOCUS saw the need for such a van, and they wholeheartedly fulfilled that need.”

FOCUS is a non-profit 501c Charity Corporation which raises funds for the comfort and betterment of battered, abused, homeless, disabled, disadvantaged and foster children throughout San Diego County. It is comprised of all volunteer members with no paid employees. FOCUS never gives money but fills specific needs for items such as; food, clothing, shoes, cribs, car seats, etc.

More information can be found at www.focus-sdkids.org