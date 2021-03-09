Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Sports

Live Streaming of Some CHS Sports Enables Fans to Watch from Home

By Chloe Berk

After an 11-month pause, Coronado High School (CHS) sports have resumed play; but COVID-19 precautions limit the number of fans who can attend certain sporting events. Sports held at Niedermeyer field are limited to two fans per athlete while sports at other locations are waiting to hear attendance guidelines.

ISF logo

Fortunately for those not able to watch in person, the Islander Sports Foundation, with generous support from Coronado Football Club Competitive Soccer, installed cameras in the CHS gym and at CHS Niedermeyer field that can stream CHS games both live and on-demand.

Coronado Football Club generously donated the installation and hardware for both cameras.

The location of the two installed cameras allow for streaming of the following CHS sports:

  • Boys basketball 
  • Girls basketball
  • Football 
  • Boys lacrosse 
  • Girls lacrosse 
  • Boys soccer 
  • Girls soccer 
  • Boys volleyball 
  • Girls volleyball

The cameras were used for Boys Volleyball in early spring 2020.

The National Federation of High Schools (NFHS) network offers the streaming service at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/coronado-high-school-coronado-ca which includes full video of all scheduled CHS games. Many of CHS’s opponents, including Mar Vista, Mission Bay, La Jolla, Serra, and Point Loma High Schools, are also part of the NFHS network. A Coronado High School subscription also includes streaming for away games played at other network schools.

NFHS offers the streaming service on their website.

Fans who want to stream CHS games can purchase a $10.99 monthly (30 day) or $69.99 annual subscription. The monthly subscription can be cancelled at any time, so fans can subscribe only for the months with sports they are interested in watching. NFHS shares a portion of annual subscription fees with the Islander Sports Foundation to support ongoing sports programs. The subscription service provides several viewing options:

  1. Online at www.NFHSnetwork.com
  2. Through the NFHS network mobile app for iOS and Android
  3. Through TV apps for ROKU, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV

Two permanently installed Pixellot cameras capture the video footage using artificial intelligence to follow the ball. No live camera operator is required. Coronado FC generously donated the installation and hardware for both cameras to benefit multiple CHS sports this season and beyond.

Pixellot S2 Fully Automated 2 Camera Sports Production System
An up-close view of the cameras.

The cameras in the CHS gym.

While sports teams are excited to return to competition, athletes will have to wait to have a full house of cheering fans. In the interim, the new NFHS streaming option allows fans near and far to stay connected with CHS sports.

More information on the streaming service can be found at www.islandersportsfoundation.com.

Chloe Berk
Chloe has called Coronado home since she could walk or talk and considers herself a true Islander. She is currently a student at Coronado High School and a writer for the Islander Times. After studying and writing articles, she enjoys volleyball, the beach, and her newly-adopted dogs from PAWS.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

Coronado Schools Enrollment Drops 16% During the Pandemic

A total of 486 students, representing 16% of the student body, left the Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) between the start of the Spring...
Read more
Community News

Mathewson Park Playground Now Open With Universal Access

The playground at Mathewson Park (often referred to as Pomona Park), in the triangle formed where Adella Avenue meets Pomona Avenue, recently underwent construction...
Read more
Education

Silver Strand Elementary Grieves Loss of Teacher Susan Larson

The Silver Strand community was saddened to learn that elementary school teacher Susan Larson died on December 20, 2020, at the age of 54...
Read more
