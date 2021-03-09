Live Streaming of Some CHS Sports Enables Fans to Watch from Home

After an 11-month pause, Coronado High School (CHS) sports have resumed play; but COVID-19 precautions limit the number of fans who can attend certain sporting events. Sports held at Niedermeyer field are limited to two fans per athlete while sports at other locations are waiting to hear attendance guidelines.

- Advertisement -

Fortunately for those not able to watch in person, the Islander Sports Foundation, with generous support from Coronado Football Club Competitive Soccer, installed cameras in the CHS gym and at CHS Niedermeyer field that can stream CHS games both live and on-demand.

- Advertisement -

The location of the two installed cameras allow for streaming of the following CHS sports:

Boys basketball

Girls basketball

Football

Boys lacrosse

Girls lacrosse

Boys soccer

Girls soccer

Boys volleyball

Girls volleyball

- Advertisement -

The National Federation of High Schools (NFHS) network offers the streaming service at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/coronado-high-school-coronado-ca which includes full video of all scheduled CHS games. Many of CHS’s opponents, including Mar Vista, Mission Bay, La Jolla, Serra, and Point Loma High Schools, are also part of the NFHS network. A Coronado High School subscription also includes streaming for away games played at other network schools.

Fans who want to stream CHS games can purchase a $10.99 monthly (30 day) or $69.99 annual subscription. The monthly subscription can be cancelled at any time, so fans can subscribe only for the months with sports they are interested in watching. NFHS shares a portion of annual subscription fees with the Islander Sports Foundation to support ongoing sports programs. The subscription service provides several viewing options:

Online at www.NFHSnetwork.com Through the NFHS network mobile app for iOS and Android Through TV apps for ROKU, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV

Two permanently installed Pixellot cameras capture the video footage using artificial intelligence to follow the ball. No live camera operator is required. Coronado FC generously donated the installation and hardware for both cameras to benefit multiple CHS sports this season and beyond.

While sports teams are excited to return to competition, athletes will have to wait to have a full house of cheering fans. In the interim, the new NFHS streaming option allows fans near and far to stay connected with CHS sports.

More information on the streaming service can be found at www.islandersportsfoundation.com.