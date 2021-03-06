Coronado Crime Report (February 20 through February 26)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Grand Theft at Boat Ramp on Strand Way

Victim reported boat motor stolen.

Petty Theft at Ferry Landing on 1st Street

Victim reported phone missing.

Hit and Run near Post Office on Ynez Plaza

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Petty Theft at Ferry Landing on 1st Street

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Vehicle Burglary at Coronado Beach Resort on Orange Avenue

Victim reported vehicle burglary and loss of luggage. Total loss approximately $1000.

Grand Theft on Avenida Del Mundo

Victim reported two bicycles stolen.

Petty Theft on the Point

Victim reported loss of wallet and credit cards from vehicle.

Petty Theft at Hotel del Coronado

Victim reported wallet and keys taken from office.

Stolen Vehicle at Enterprise Rental Car on Orange Avenue

Victim reported vehicle stolen.

Burglary on H Avenue

Victim reported garage burglary and lock cut. Total loss unknown.

Arrests:

2/20/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Orange Avenue

41 year old female

2/20/2021: Hosting a Party With Alcohol or Controlled Substances and Minors – Misdemeanor on 700 block of A Avenue

57 year old male

2/21/2021: Riding a Bicycle Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of Ynez Place

67 year old female

2/21/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1400 block of 4th Street

30 year old male

2/22/2021: Underage Drinking – Misdemeanor on 600 block of McCain Boulevard

20 year old male

2/22/2021: Abandonment and Neglect of Children – Misdemeanor on 600 block of McCain Boulevard

21 year old male

2/24/2021: Corporal Injury Against a Minor, False Imprisonment, and Human Trafficking – Felony on 1200 block of Alameda Boulevard

23 year old male

2/24/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Isabella Avenue

20 year old male

2/25/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue

47 year old female

2/25/2021: Driving Without a License and Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue

27 year old male

2/25/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of State Route 75

34 year old male

2/26/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Alameda Boulevard

21 year old female