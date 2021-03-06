Saturday, March 6, 2021
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (February 20 through February 26)

By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Grand Theft at Boat Ramp on Strand Way

- Advertisement -

Victim reported boat motor stolen.

Petty Theft at Ferry Landing on 1st Street

- Advertisement -

Victim reported phone missing.

Hit and Run near Post Office on Ynez Plaza

- Advertisement -

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Petty Theft at Ferry Landing on 1st Street

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Vehicle Burglary at Coronado Beach Resort on Orange Avenue

Victim reported vehicle burglary and loss of luggage. Total loss approximately $1000.

Grand Theft on Avenida Del Mundo

Victim reported two bicycles stolen.

Petty Theft on the Point

Victim reported loss of wallet and credit cards from vehicle.

Petty Theft at Hotel del Coronado

Victim reported wallet and keys taken from office.

Stolen Vehicle at Enterprise Rental Car on Orange Avenue

Victim reported vehicle stolen.

Burglary on H Avenue

Victim reported garage burglary and lock cut. Total loss unknown.

Arrests:

2/20/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Orange Avenue

41 year old female

2/20/2021: Hosting a Party With Alcohol or Controlled Substances and Minors – Misdemeanor on 700 block of A Avenue

57 year old male

2/21/2021: Riding a Bicycle Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of Ynez Place

67 year old female

2/21/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1400 block of 4th Street

30 year old male

2/22/2021: Underage Drinking – Misdemeanor on 600 block of McCain Boulevard

20 year old male

2/22/2021: Abandonment and Neglect of Children – Misdemeanor on 600 block of McCain Boulevard

21 year old male

2/24/2021: Corporal Injury Against a Minor, False Imprisonment, and Human Trafficking – Felony on 1200 block of Alameda Boulevard

23 year old male

2/24/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Isabella Avenue

20 year old male

2/25/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue

47 year old female

2/25/2021: Driving Without a License and Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue

27 year old male

2/25/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of State Route 75

34 year old male

2/26/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Alameda Boulevard

21 year old female

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A freshman at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Coronado Crime Report (February 13 through February 19)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Grand Theft at Glorietta Bay Marina on Strand...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (February 6 through February 12)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Petty Theft on G AvenueVictim reported unlocked bike...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (January 30 through February 5)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Petty Theft on Soledad PlaceVictim reported items, including...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

A Day in the Life of a (Not So) Quarantined Teen: Back to School

After a first semester of trials and tribulations, I was elated to step foot on Coronado High School (CHS) grounds for the first time...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (January 30 through February 5)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Petty Theft on Soledad PlaceVictim reported items, including...
Read more
Community News

The Evolution of Movie Premieres: From Theaters to the Comfort of Home

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected nearly all aspects of life, including the entertainment industry and how consumers view the latest and greatest movies. With...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.