Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Thankful for Vaccinations at Coronado Site

Submitted by Richard and Mila Susskind

During the past month, my wife and I had the good fortune to get both our vaccination doses at the Sharp/Coronado center. The nurses’ and volunteers’ professionalism and attention to detail is unparalleled. They treated us like royalty from start to finish and we want to commend them and thank them for the wonderful service they are performing for the residents of Coronado.

Richard and Mila Susskind

⇒   To schedule an appointment, visit county website here.   

 

