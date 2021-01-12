Tuesday, January 12, 2021
CommunityCommunity News

City of Coronado and Sharp Hospital to Host Vaccination Site in Coronado

By Managing Editor

Image: City of Coronado

The City of Coronado, working with Sharp Coronado Hospital, will provide a vaccination site in Coronado beginning Wednesday, Jan. 13, to help the region more quickly move on to the next phase.

- Advertisement -

Sharp Coronado, the local hospital receiving and distributing the vaccine, and the city are now listed as a partner on the San Diego County website vaccination clinic location list. Coronado Firefighter/Paramedics have received training and, along with Sharp medical personnel, will administer the vaccines at the Coronado Community Center, 1845 Strand Way. Appointment registration is required. Hours will be 10 am to 7 pm weekdays, starting Jan. 13. The facility will be closed Jan. 18 for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Site preparation is underway.

This phase of the vaccination effort is for healthcare workers and employees and residents of long-term care facilities only, based upon federal and sate guidance and recommendations from the County’s COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Advisory Group.

- Advertisement -

Interest in vaccinations is growing in Coronado. The city has been actively involved with the county from the beginning of the pandemic on best practices and procedures and enforcement of health orders, City Manager Blair King said. The city opened a COVID-19 testing site in Coronado, the only city in the region to have done so. King credits the city’s collaboration with the County and Sharp Coronado as the reason for rolling out the vaccination site in Coronado.

“Vaccination sites are intended to accommodate a lot of people,” King said. “Our combined goal is to accelerate this phase of the vaccine so we can move on to the next phase as quickly as possible. The city will make its facilities and staff from multiple departments available to expedite the operation at no cost.”

The City Council is expected to confirm its partnership with Sharp Coronado at its Jan. 19 meeting. City officials anticipate the partnership will continue as needed. To avoid impacting the city’s normal emergency response schedule, staff will work overtime. The site will be open five days a week initially but it is anticipated to ramp up to seven days a week.

Susan Stone, chief executive officer of Sharp Coronado Hospital, said her team is working to develop a safe and efficient process to vaccinate members of the community as soon as county, state and federal guidelines allow.

“We are committed to being part of the solution to provide greater vaccine access and are in dialogue now with the county and the city on how we can best move forward,” Stone said.

Phase 1A Ben Hueso update
Image: Senator Ben Hueso’s office

Populations identified in Phase 1A are eligible to be vaccinated. Phase IA includes the following tiers:

PHASE 1A-Tier 1

  • Staff working in acute care, psychiatric, and correctional facility hospitals
  • Staff and residents in skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, and similar settings for older or medically vulnerable individuals
  • Paramedics, EMTs, and others providing emergency medical services
  • Staff working in dialysis centers
  • Staff working in behavioral health residential facilities

Phase 1A-Tier 2

  • Healthcare personnel performing intermediate care, for persons who need non-continuous nursing supervision, and supportive care
  • Healthcare personnel providing home health-care and in-home supportive services
  • Community health workers, including “promotoras”
  • Public Health field staff
  • Staff working in primary care clinics, including Federally Qualified Health Centers, Rural Health Centers, correctional facility clinics, and urgent care clinics
  • Staff working in behavioral health non-residential or outpatient facilities

Phase 1A-Tier 3

  • Healthcare personnel in specialty clinics, lab workers, dental/oral health clinics, and pharmacy staff not working in settings at a higher group above

An estimated 500,000 people in the county are eligible in the three tiers of the Phase 1A vaccination distribution cycle. The county advises that those eligible should first contact their medical provider to receive the vaccine directly. If they are unable to receive the vaccine from their medical provider, appointments can be made online at various locations.

Appointment registration is required and space is limited. The clinic site can be found on the COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments page on the county’s website under site named Sharp Coronado Hospital/City of Coronado. Appointments are open to anyone who is eligible.

According to Senator Ben Hueso’s update on the vaccination plan, there are three tiers in Phase 1A, and counties are moving through these tiers at different speeds depending on local supply and demand.

Last Thursday, state officials announced new guidelines to local health departments, authorizing them to give shots to lower-priority groups if demand is low among people in higher-priority categories, or if doses are about to expire. Once agencies have completed efforts to offer the vaccine to everyone in Phase 1A, they can then move to Phase 1B, which has two tiers.

Phase 1B Ben Hueso update

There is no estimated start date yet for Phase 1C but the hope is to offer everyone in this group their first shot by late spring.

Phase 1C Ben Hueso update

Phase 2 is still being finalized and will likely change in the coming weeks or months. For more information about the recommendation process, visit the Community Vaccine Advisory Committee website. Public comments can be sent by email to COVID19vaccineoutreach@cdph.ca.gov.

For additional questions about vaccines and the state’s distribution plan, please reach out to the California Department of Public Health through their phone hotline at 1-833-422-4255 or via email at covidcallcter@cdph.ca.gov.

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Onsite Dining Restrictions Ignored by a Few Coronado Restaurants

The City of Coronado has been receiving complaints that a few Coronado restaurants are not complying with San Diego County's restrictions on onsite dining/seating....
Read more
Community News

Vaccination Clinic Opens at Petco Park and County Seeks More Vaccinators

San Diego County’s first-of-its-kind COVID-19 Vaccination Super Station opened today at Petco Park, where about 3,500 health care professionals were scheduled to get their first...
Read more
Community News

Gorillas at San Diego Zoo Safari Park Test Positive for Coronavirus

Members of the Gorilla Troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park have tested positive for coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19. Last Wednesday,...
Read more
Community News

Newsom Tries Political Balancing Act During Budget Proposal

Originally published on CalMatters.org, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics. BY LAUREL ROSENHALL  JANUARY 11, 2021Amid a calamitous pandemic that has strained his...
Read more
Community News

Looking Ahead: Legislative Priorities from State Senate President Pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins

A message from California State Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins As we embark on 2021, there are unknowns and challenges ahead of us, but...
Read more
Community News

“Vaccination Super Station” to Open as Record Cases and 33 More Deaths are Recorded in County

Another record number of COVID-19 cases and an additional 33 deaths were reported in San Diego County, the Health and Human Services Agency announced...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – Jan. 8, 2021

https://youtu.be/psYcWavg6iwThe first week of the City’s new COVID-19 testing site was a success. Find out how it works, when it is open and how...
Read more
Community News

“Vaccination Super Station” to Open as Record Cases and 33 More Deaths are Recorded in County

Another record number of COVID-19 cases and an additional 33 deaths were reported in San Diego County, the Health and Human Services Agency announced...
Read more
Community News

An Expert on Political Violence Reflects on Events at the Capitol

This article was originally published on The Conversation.By Naomi Schalit, Senior Editor, Politics + Society, The Conversation Interviewed: Ore Koren, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Indiana...
Read more
People

Port of San Diego Welcomes Sandy Naranjo as New Port Commissioner

The Port of San Diego welcomes Sandy Naranjo as the newest commissioner to represent National City. On January 3, 2020, Commissioner Naranjo was sworn...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Cui Bono? Or, The “Built Out” Myth

Submitted by Ryan CraneOn the occasion of the Housing Element update for the City of Coronado, I thought I might share my observations on...
Read more
Real Estate (Promoted)

Coronado Real Estate: December 2020 Market Report

The Coronado real estate market report is sponsored by Coronado Shores Co.  To view Coronado homes for sale, for rent or for property management...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.