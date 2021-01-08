Sunday, January 10, 2021
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – Jan. 8, 2021

By Managing Editor

The first week of the City’s new COVID-19 testing site was a success. Find out how it works, when it is open and how many people have received tests so far in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

- Advertisement -

You can also read about vaccinations for first responders; outdoor dining restrictions still in place; a parking meter update; texting to 911; the Administrative Services director position recruitment; organic waste recycling in March; the ban on gas-powered leaf blowers now in effect; an update on Mathewson Park; and Noelle, this week’s Pets of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

- Advertisement -

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

 

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

Council Reconsiders Ocean Blvd Sidewalk Project and Looks to Help Local Businesses

 The topics for the first City Council meeting of the year ranged from mid-year budget adjustments, help for local businesses, to the Ocean Boulevard...
Read more
City of Coronado

Reflections and New Agenda for Whitney Benzian

The new year will look different for Whitney Benzian, as he steps away from his role as a city councilmember to focus more time...
Read more
City of Coronado

City of Coronado COVID-19 Update Dec. 31, 2020

See the Complete City Update HERECity to Offer COVID-19 Testing Starting Jan. 4 Starting Jan. 4, the City will offer a COVID-19 testing site in...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – Dec. 18, 2020

The City will roll out a COVID-19 testing site in Coronado on Jan. 4. Find out how it will work and where testing will...
Read more
City of Coronado

Saying Goodbye and Hello Again to Coronado City Council Members

Coronado's year in review and councilmember changes were on the short agenda for the last city council meeting of 2020. City Manager Blair King...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – Dec. 11, 2020

https://youtu.be/PdMi-xjDMisA Regional Stay Home Order is in effect. Find out what City facilities will remain open and what the order means in the latest...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

2021 Coronado Community Read Announced: “Stamped from the Beginning”

The Coronado Public Library is pleased to announce the selection of the 2021 Coronado Community Read.The nonfiction title, Stamped from the Beginning by Ibram...
Read more
Community News

56 New COVID-19 Deaths in San Diego County as New Virus Strain Spreads

A total of 56 San Diegans lost their lives to COVID-19 for the reporting period ending Jan. 4, the County Health and Human Services...
Read more
Community News

Text-to-911 is Now Available in San Diego County

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department officially announced the launch of “Text to 911” technology Jan. 5, a service that includes the Sheriff’s Department...
Read more
Community News

32 COVID-19 B.1.1.7. Variant Cases Identified in San Diego County

Twenty-four confirmed and four probable cases of the more contagious strain of SARS-CoV2, the virus that causes COVID-19, have been identified in San Diego...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Sharp Coronado Thanks Old Goats Kids Who Care

Submitted by Ben HallowellThe Old Goats Kids Who Care continue their Host a Hero - Help a Restaurant Program by helping the community, first...
Read more
Community News

County COVID-19 Update – Percentage of Positive Tests 17%, Deaths Approach 1,600

17,712 tests were reported to the County on Jan. 3, and the percentage of new laboratory-confirmed cases was 17%. People that have recently returned...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.