City Manager’s Weekly Update – Jan. 8, 2021

The first week of the City’s new COVID-19 testing site was a success. Find out how it works, when it is open and how many people have received tests so far in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about vaccinations for first responders; outdoor dining restrictions still in place; a parking meter update; texting to 911; the Administrative Services director position recruitment; organic waste recycling in March; the ban on gas-powered leaf blowers now in effect; an update on Mathewson Park; and Noelle, this week’s Pets of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.