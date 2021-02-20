Saturday, February 20, 2021
Sports

CHS Cross Country Season Underway

By George Green

Cross Country season gets underway with two meets last week.

Croaa Country Girls Team
Islander Girls start race with Scripps Ranch at Morley field on Feb. 16th

After a six-month delay, Coronado High School Cross Country started last Saturday, February 13. Had the season started last August, we would have had all of our league meets at Morley Field on the City Conference course. We would also have scheduled “Cluster Meets” where all schools compete in the same race, with the results sorted out by team matchups. To comply with COVID restrictions, the Western League Coaches got together and created a schedule of dual meets at various schools, the first being at Cathedral Catholic on Saturday Feb 13th, followed by meets every Saturday throughout the season. On the 13th, all six schools had a meet with one other school. Our meet was with Mira Mesa. The schools in the Western League are Coronado, Scripps Ranch, Mira Mesa, Cathedral Catholic, University City, and Point Loma. Saturday isn’t the best day of the week for a meet because it competes with club sports and previously planned outings. Still, there was no other option because there are no other places available during the week. The course was set-up on a hilly 2.66-mile circuit around Cathedral Catholic. Several of our better runners couldn’t attend the meet, but we did have our top girl, senior Abigail Hundley, who placed second in our race with a time of 17:26. Out of all the races, she had the fifth-best time.

- Advertisement -

Abigail Hundkey
Abigail Hundley at Morley race

Freshman Claire Cook was 4th with 19:45, followed by junior Lily Clemens (8th). The next two finishers were freshmen, Maya Voltin (9th) and Caroline Cole (10th). Mira Mesa won the team race 22-33.

- Advertisement -

Our top boy runner, junior Landon Mullins, sat this one out because of a nagging injury, but senior Micah Arnott came through with a fifth-place finish in 17:23. The rest of our finishers were all freshmen, with Detrik Heidt placing 6th with a time of 18:11, followed by Spencer Williams (7th), Jack Shumaker (9th), Baxter Simpson (12th), Jackson Garrett (13th), and Luca Durocher (15th). Mira Mesa won the team race 18-39.

Landon Mullins

- Advertisement -

Two days before the Saturday meet, we got word that Morley Field would be open the next week and that we had to have a league meet on Tuesday. This date was non-negotiable, so the question was whether to cancel the Saturday meet and switch over to the Tuesday schedule. The coaches voted to keep the Saturday meet, so we had two meets with only a couple of recovery days. It was good to get back to Morley Field, even though we could not have cluster meets. Our opponent was D-I powerhouse Scripps Ranch over the City Conference 3.11 mile cross country course used by all three leagues, City, Eastern, and Western. In the girls’ race, Hundley had her work cut out for her against Scripps’ Chloe Ellermeyer, who won the race, with Hundley placing second with a time of 19:45. Cook was second for us, placing eighth in 22:38 with Julia Mineo in close pursuit in ninth with 22:46. The rest of our finishers were Anna Youngblood, Clemens, Voltin, and Cole.

Julia Mineo (left) and Claire Cook

Mullins was our first boy finisher, placing seventh with a time of 18:37. He’s still hurting from an injury and not yet up to last years’ form when he was a full minute faster. Conor Youngblood had the best race of his life with an eighth-place finish. His time of 18:40 was a minute and forty seconds faster than his previous best.

Conor Youngblood had a big personal record at the Morley race.

Arnott placed fifth for us, followed by Heidt, Williams, Simpson, Shumaker, and Droucher. Scripps Ranch won the boys race 15-48.

 

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

George Green
George Green
Cross Country and Track Coach, Coronado High School

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

CHS Sports Camps May Soon Transition to Modified Season Play, Registration May Open Soon

For the last several months, Coronado High School has provided sports camps for high school athletes to participate in following guidelines set forth by...
Read more
Sports

Islander Cross Country and Track Update

Cross Country starts this weekAlthough the pandemic eliminated all but one distance race from last year's track season and set the Cross Country season...
Read more
Sports

Luke Gillingham: Former Islander Continues to Chase Big League Dreams

"Just Compete." Anyone who has played a sport in their life has heard the phrase. Whether it be from a disgruntled coach or an...
Read more
Community News

City of Coronado Celebrates 130-year Anniversary with Virtual Community Challenge

Walk, bike, surf, or run. If you noticed more of your neighbors outside exercising last year, it wasn’t because the gyms were closed. Almost 3,000 people committed...
Read more
People

Renee Phillips: Former Islander Making Strides at SDSU

In the over 100 years that Coronado High School has existed, it has produced many NCAA athletes in every sport offered at the school....
Read more
Sports

Army-Navy Football Game: Reflecting on 121 Years of Tradition

In one of the most storied and longest running rivalries, the United States Naval Academy and the United States Military Academy met for the...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

2019 Track and Field Awards Banquet

Coronado Islanders Track and Field held their end of season banquet last week. Below are the awards that were presented: MVPs Girl: Alysah Hickey 2019 State Champion...
Read more
Sports

CHS Cross Country Summer Training

Coronado High School Cross Country season is only eight weeks away and it's time for summer training. Championships are won over the summer, not...
Read more
Sports

2018 San Diego Section Track & Field Guidebook

The San Diego Track & Field Guide was started in 1965 and maintains a list of the top performances in each event from that time...
Read more
Sports

Islander Cross Country Summer Training

Summer Cross Country training and the upcoming fall season Coronado has had a lot of success in the fall sport of Cross Country over the...
Read more

Erik Armes Named CIF Track Athlete of the Year

On Saturday, at the San Diego Union Tribune and San Diego Hall of Champions Awards Gala, Erik Armes was named the boys 2015 Track...
Read more

Coronado Islander Coach Wins Trip to Reno Pole Vault Summit

(Burbank, Calif.)  OnTrack and Field, Inc. ("OnTrack")the Burbank, Californiabased track and field equipment supply companywill host the winner of the company's 2015...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.