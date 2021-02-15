Monday, February 15, 2021
Host a Hero – Kids Who Care Deliver Food, Treats & Joy Thanks to Community Support

By Managing Editor

The Old Goats Kids Who Care continue to work with local restaurants to deliver food and treats to deserving members of the community in their Host a Hero – Help a Coronado Restaurant program. According to Old Goat Ben Hallowell, the “program exceeded all expectations.”

The focus of the program though has now shifted to group deliveries – on Fridays, the Kids Who Care meet and deliver restaurant meals (desserts are most popular) to the Friday evening shift at Sharp Coronado Hospital and the Coronado vaccination center, and then on alternate Fridays to the Wounded Warrior Battalion West at Balboa and Camp Pendleton.

Delivering to the Coronado vaccination site. Submitted photo.

On Tuesday, February 2, the Coronado City Council issued a proclamation for the “Host a Hero, Help a Coronado Restaurant,” which can be viewed in the video below:

If you’d like to contribute to continuing the Host a Hero program, the process has been simplified  –  simply pledge an amount in $50 increments per hero recipient (the $50 includes a 25% gratuity for the restaurant employee) by emailing benhallowell@gmail.com. You will then receive a hero gift certificate invoice from a participating restaurant which you can pay by check or credit card as you wish. The Kids Who Care will include your name as host on a hand-made card accompanying the delivery (unless you choose to remain anonymous).

This past Friday, the Kids Who Care delivered Tartine Valentine treats to hospital health care workers during the Friday evening shift at Sharp Coronado Hospital.

Tartine Valentine treats for Sharp

Old Goats Kids Who Care deliver Valentine treats from Tartine to hospital health care workers during the Friday evening shift. L to R Mary Ann Berta (Tartine owner), Casey Tanaka (honorary Old Goat), Jack and Grace Elardo (Kids Who Care), Avery Hallowell (Goat herder). Submitted photo

As the hosts and hero gift cards increase, the Old Goats will look for additional deserving recipient groups.

Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

Letters to the Editor

COVID Confusion and Transparency

Submitted by Carolyn RogersonRegarding February 4, 2021 article, “A Recipe for Trouble? Reversal of Outdoor Dining Ban has Plates Spinning”; why choose to share...
Read more
Community News

Liz Riebe Selected as Executive Director at Coronado MainStreet

Coronado MainStreet is proud to announce that Elizabeth Riebe has been selected to the Executive Director position recently vacated by retiring, and beloved Rita...
Read more
Dining

Liberty Call’s Intimate Distillery Dining Experience for Your Valentine

Liberty Call unveils a three-course prix fixe dinner offering for Valentine’s Day weekend in this intimate craft distillery alongside the Coronado Bridge. Liberty Call’s...
Read more
Community News

Jr. Optimists Souper Bowl of Caring – Donate Through Feb. 15

Souper Bowl of Caring is a non-profit organization where youth groups around the U.S. solicit donations of non-perishable food for those in need. The...
Read more
Education

SWC Scholarship Applications Being Accepted

SOUTHWESTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATION DEADLINE: 2/28/21 The Coronado Democratic Club is currently accepting applications for the John F. Kennedy Young Democrat Award. Each year, the...
Read more
Dining

The Henry Offers Valentine’s Date Night Takeout for Two

For Valentine's Day 2021, The Henry Coronado is offering an exclusive Date Night Takeout for Two meal for $99. Pre-ordering is available until 5pm...
Read more
