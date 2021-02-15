Host a Hero – Kids Who Care Deliver Food, Treats & Joy Thanks to Community Support

The Old Goats Kids Who Care continue to work with local restaurants to deliver food and treats to deserving members of the community in their Host a Hero – Help a Coronado Restaurant program. According to Old Goat Ben Hallowell, the “program exceeded all expectations.”

The focus of the program though has now shifted to group deliveries – on Fridays, the Kids Who Care meet and deliver restaurant meals (desserts are most popular) to the Friday evening shift at Sharp Coronado Hospital and the Coronado vaccination center, and then on alternate Fridays to the Wounded Warrior Battalion West at Balboa and Camp Pendleton.

On Tuesday, February 2, the Coronado City Council issued a proclamation for the “Host a Hero, Help a Coronado Restaurant,” which can be viewed in the video below:

If you’d like to contribute to continuing the Host a Hero program, the process has been simplified – simply pledge an amount in $50 increments per hero recipient (the $50 includes a 25% gratuity for the restaurant employee) by emailing benhallowell@gmail.com. You will then receive a hero gift certificate invoice from a participating restaurant which you can pay by check or credit card as you wish. The Kids Who Care will include your name as host on a hand-made card accompanying the delivery (unless you choose to remain anonymous).

This past Friday, the Kids Who Care delivered Tartine Valentine treats to hospital health care workers during the Friday evening shift at Sharp Coronado Hospital.

As the hosts and hero gift cards increase, the Old Goats will look for additional deserving recipient groups.