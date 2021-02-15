FOCUS to Donate Van to Community Christian Services

Friends of Children United Society (FOCUS) is presenting a cargo van to Community Christian Services (CCSA) in support of their crucial food distribution program.

FOCUS is a unique, all volunteer, charitable organization that raises funds to buy necessary items for children in need. Since 1982 FOCUS continues to stay true to their mission of providing essentials – not cash – for children.

When they found that CCSA staff, using their own personal vehicles, was distributing an average of 60,000 lbs of donated food per month to families in need, FOCUS quickly made arrangements to buy a cargo van for them.

With appreciation for their community service, Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey will join as FOCUS President Pat Robitaille presents the van keys to CCSA.

The public is invited to a brief, outdoor ceremony:

11 AM, Wednesday

February 24, 2021

Bahama Clubhouse

43 1/2 Catspaw Cape

Coronado, CA 92118