Monday, February 8, 2021
CommunityCommunity NewsEntertainment

The Evolution of Movie Premieres: From Theaters to the Comfort of Home

By Bella Villarin

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected nearly all aspects of life, including the entertainment industry and how consumers view the latest and greatest movies. With theaters either closed or at limited capacity, films are now being released via online streaming platforms such as HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Disney+. Gone are the traditional movie premieres with the build up and excitement of an opening night. Due to the pandemic, here to stay are the opening of blockbuster movies streaming into the comforts of your home. 

 

- Advertisement -

During the past few months, highly anticipated films have been released online. On December 25, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 was released on HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Disney+. Tom Hank’s News of the World also premiered on December 25 on Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime. Yet to come in 2021 are some of the most exciting movies, which are also going to air online before hitting theaters nationwide. Scarlett Johansson’s long-awaited and well deserved Black Widow standalone movie will premiere on Disney+ on May 7. Set to debut on both HBO Max and in theaters on May 21, Godzilla vs. Kong is the foreseen action-packed sequel to Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island

Online versus Theaters

- Advertisement -

With the evolution of movie-watching from public theaters to living rooms comes pros and cons for each. According to statista.com, Americans paid an average of $9.16 per movie ticket in 2019. This price tag doesn’t include popcorn, beverages, or other concession snacks. Compare the cost of attending a movie to streaming it online from the comfort of your home. Netflix’s basic subscription starts at $9 a month for standard definition streaming using one device at a time, and Netflix premium is priced at $18 a month for “ultra high definition” streaming on up to four devices at the same time. HBO Max offers $15 a month for ad-free access to the full HBO Max library while Amazon Prime boasts a $13 a month subscription for members, with access to the Prime Video library and all of Amazon Prime’s shopping perks. Amazon also offers $9 a month for access to the Prime Video library on its own. Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ merged into one, so customers can snag all three subscriptions for $13 a month. With access to innumerable movies and TV shows, choosing an online streaming platform for entertainment certainly provides a better bang for your buck.

In addition to a lighter wallet, streaming platforms allow one to watch from practically anywhere, anyhow. Portable devices such as phones, iPads, and computers allow customers to travel the world, bringing their favorite bingeable shows along with them. Hungry? Microwave yourself a bag of popcorn and there you have it: freshly popped popcorn made to your own satisfaction. Still hungry? Gather around the television with your family and enjoy a TV dinner. Save on wait times, avoid distracting neighbors, and you never have to skip another action-packed scene to visit the restroom again, just press pause. In the midst of a pandemic, it is also wiser to enjoy entertainment from the coziness of your home to avoid indoor public spaces. 

- Advertisement -

Despite these perks, most can admit that watching a movie on the giant screen in a darkened theater easily outmatches streaming a movie online. Whether it’s a night out with friends or a date with that special someone, there’s just something about grabbing a bucket (or two) of buttery popcorn, finding the perfect seats, watching previews, and feeling the thrill of viewing a newly-released movie with a greater audience.

Like most businesses, the movie industry has not escaped the wrath of COVID-19, and although the future is uncertain, there’s hope for getting back into theaters at some point. At that time, theaters can exist in harmony with online streaming platforms, as both have benefits. With the evolution of technology and ever-changing circumstances, consumers can decide which entertainment option is best for them. 

 

Support Coronado Journalism

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A freshman at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Jr. Optimists Souper Bowl of Caring – Donate Through Feb. 15

Souper Bowl of Caring is a non-profit organization where youth groups around the U.S. solicit donations of non-perishable food for those in need. The...
Read more
City of Coronado

City of Coronado Website Down, Temporary Site Set Up

Coronado’s website, www.coronado.ca.us, has been offline since Thursday, Feb. 4, when the City’s web provider lost web-hosting services.The City apologizes for any inconvenience this...
Read more
Community News

Story Times and Museums Come Together for Coronado

 In honor of Museum Month, Coronado Public Library will be leading Preschool Story Time from a different Balboa Park museum each week in February....
Read more
Community News

Coronado HOSA Club COVID-19 Update February 1, 2021

  As of February 1st (02/01/2021), the total number of COVID-19 cases in California has surpassed 3 million, sitting around 3.3 million. There have been...
Read more
Community News

Mathewson Park Playground Now Open With Universal Access

The playground at Mathewson Park (often referred to as Pomona Park), in the triangle formed where Adella Avenue meets Pomona Avenue, recently underwent construction...
Read more
Community News

County Urges Public To Have A COVID-Safe Super Bowl Sunday

 Don't let Super Bowl Sunday become Super Spreader Sunday. With Sunday’s big game on the horizon, San Diego County is asking for the public’s...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

2020: A Look Back at this Unforgettable Year in Coronado

When 2020 began, many had clear visions of a bright new year. A new year, new decade, a good time for new positive habits...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (December 19 through December 25)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Disturbance at Brigantine on Orange AvenueGeneral disturbance reported....
Read more
Community News

‘Tis the Season for Pet Safety

In the midst of the holiday season, it is important for pet owners to keep the health and safety of their animals in mind...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (December 12 through December 18)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Petty Theft on Palm AvenueVictim reported vehicle burglary...
Read more
Sports

Army-Navy Football Game: Reflecting on 121 Years of Tradition

In one of the most storied and longest running rivalries, the United States Naval Academy and the United States Military Academy met for the...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (December 5 through December 11)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Petty Theft on Orange AvenueSuspect shoplifted. Total loss...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.