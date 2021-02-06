Saturday, February 6, 2021
Coronado HOSA Club COVID-19 Update February 1, 2021

Submitted by Coronado High School Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) Club

As of February 1st (02/01/2021), the total number of COVID-19 cases in California has surpassed 3 million, sitting around 3.3 million. There have been a total of 40,988 deaths across the state. The 7-day average of new cases in California is 19,714. Comparatively, in San Diego there have been a total of 238,000 cases and 2,619 deaths. Coronado has reached a total case number on the lower end of the spectrum at 674 – this is 0.3% of the total number of San Diego cases.

Coronado High School has started a free, rapid antigen testing service for students and staff who will be returning to school in the upcoming weeks. There are three types of testing: antigen, viral, and antibody testing. The employed antigen testing tests for an active infection, delivering same-day results. Viral testing tests for an active infection as well, however there is notification after 3-4 business days. The last type of testing is for those who have been previously infected, giving same day results. It is important to note that in any type of test taken, results might not always be 100% accurate – keep on social distancing and wearing a mask, you are keeping yourself and others safe.

 

CHS Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) Club

 

