Wednesday, February 3, 2021
A Valentine’s Day Craft for Everyone!

By City of Coronado

Coronado Recreation and Golf Services and the Cultural Arts Commission are bringing a number of special Valentine’s Day events to the community that will inspire creativity and family fun.

Tissue Paper Flowers

Nothing expresses affection better than a handmade gift. DIY Tissue Paper FlowerTake this opportunity to make a friend or loved one tissue paper flowers. Great for kids! Coronado TV and on demand CoronadoArts YouTube will be showing step-by-step instruction. Kits containing tissue paper, stem wire and the instructions are available for purchase through our reservation desk at 619-522-7342 for $2. Pickup for these kits will be weekdays from Feb. 3-19 from 2 to 4 pm at the Spreckels Center, 1019 Seventh St.

Chocolates and Canvas

Acrylic painting on canvas is back with “Chocolates and Canvas.” Chocolates and CanvasThe talented Trisha Ross will instruct participants on how to paint a heartfelt masterpiece. Have your own paint experience or plan a paint party. Purchase kits through the Recreation reservation desk at 619-522-7342 for $5 each. Pick up your supplies, which include paint, brushes and canvas, at the Spreckels Center, 1019 Seventh St., between Feb. 3-19, weekdays from 2 to 4 pm. Step-by-step painting instructions can be viewed on Coronado TV and on demand CoronadoArts YouTube.

Floral Arranging

Coronado Flower Show main showcase designer Maribel Herrera is presenting a Valentine's Day FloralValentine’s Day floral arranging workshop. Learn step by step how to create a balanced, vibrant, cupid-inspired arrangement that will warm your heart. Tune into Coronado TV or on demand CoronadoArts YouTube to get a list of items needed to purchase from your local grocery store. Make Feb. 14 extra special!

Cookie Decorating

If you are looking for a way to sweeten up Valentine’s Day, we have the perfect idea for you. Cookie KitJoin Coronado Sweet Cookie Studio for its step-by-step cookie decorating virtual class. Learn to use the tools and techniques needed to make professional-level decorated cookies. Complete cookie decorating kits are available for $40 to anyone who would like to skip straight to the decorating! To order, send a text to 360-471-0822. Arrangements will be made at the time of purchase for kit pickup at the Spreckels Center. The virtual class can be viewed on Coronado TV and on demand CoronadoArts YouTube.

 

City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

