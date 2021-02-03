A Valentine’s Day Craft for Everyone!

Coronado Recreation and Golf Services and the Cultural Arts Commission are bringing a number of special Valentine’s Day events to the community that will inspire creativity and family fun.
Tissue Paper Flowers
Nothing expresses affection better than a handmade gift. Take this opportunity to make a friend or loved one tissue paper flowers. Great for kids! Coronado TV and on demand CoronadoArts YouTube will be showing step-by-step instruction. Kits containing tissue paper, stem wire and the instructions are available for purchase through our reservation desk at 619-522-7342 for $2. Pickup for these kits will be weekdays from Feb. 3-19 from 2 to 4 pm at the Spreckels Center, 1019 Seventh St.
Chocolates and Canvas
Acrylic painting on canvas is back with “Chocolates and Canvas.” The talented Trisha Ross will instruct participants on how to paint a heartfelt masterpiece. Have your own paint experience or plan a paint party. Purchase kits through the Recreation reservation desk at 619-522-7342 for $5 each. Pick up your supplies, which include paint, brushes and canvas, at the Spreckels Center, 1019 Seventh St., between Feb. 3-19, weekdays from 2 to 4 pm. Step-by-step painting instructions can be viewed on Coronado TV and on demand CoronadoArts YouTube.
Floral Arranging
Coronado Flower Show main showcase designer Maribel Herrera is presenting a Valentine’s Day floral arranging workshop. Learn step by step how to create a balanced, vibrant, cupid-inspired arrangement that will warm your heart. Tune into Coronado TV or on demand CoronadoArts YouTube to get a list of items needed to purchase from your local grocery store. Make Feb. 14 extra special!
Cookie Decorating
If you are looking for a way to sweeten up Valentine’s Day, we have the perfect idea for you. Join Coronado Sweet Cookie Studio for its step-by-step cookie decorating virtual class. Learn to use the tools and techniques needed to make professional-level decorated cookies. Complete cookie decorating kits are available for $40 to anyone who would like to skip straight to the decorating! To order, send a text to 360-471-0822. Arrangements will be made at the time of purchase for kit pickup at the Spreckels Center. The virtual class can be viewed on Coronado TV and on demand CoronadoArts YouTube.
