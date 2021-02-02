Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Business

COVID Financial Assistance Available for Businesses

By Coronado Chamber of Commerce

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce shares this information from the San Diego Regional Economic Development Council (EDC) with Coronado Businesses.

With continued changes to COVID-19 relief programs, it can be challenging to sift through what’s available. Below, EDC has outlined new and ongoing resources available in February 2021 as small businesses and manufacturers navigate the impacts of COVID-19.

CA Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program

- Advertisement -

Starting today, Tuesday, February 2, eligible underserved small businesses and nonprofits may apply for up to $25,000 in grant funds via the State of California’s $500 million COVID Relief Grant Program. Applications close Monday, February 8.

Please note: Applications are not first-come, first-served. Applicants who submitted their application and all documentation in the first round do not need to reapply. Qualified applications are automatically rolled over into this funding round for consideration.

- Advertisement -

To qualify, businesses must:

  • Be active and operating since at least June 1, 2019 and have been impacted by COVID-19 and accompanying safety restrictions
  • Be currently operating or have a clear plan to re-open once permitted
  • Be able to provide evidence of between $1,000 and $2.5 million in annual gross revenue
  • Be able to provide organizing documents such as: 2018 or 2019 tax returns, Form 990s, or copy of official filing

Additional relief and resources

Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL)

The EIDL grant program has reopened applications for grants up to $10,000. Businesses that did not previously receive the grant may apply, with priority given to small businesses with less than 300 employees, located in low-income neighborhoods, and that have experienced a 30 percent reduction in gross receipts. Apply now.

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)

- Advertisement -

Companies with fewer than 300 employees, that have experienced a greater than 25 percent reduction in gross receipts, and have exhausted the first grant may apply for a second PPP loan. Priority goes to companies that haven’t received a first loan and those in heavily impacted sectors but all are encouraged to apply. Companies may receive both a PPP loan and EIDL loan without compromising PPP forgiveness. PPP loans are nontaxable and will be forgivable if used for appropriate expenses. Apply now.

San Diego County Small Business Stimulus Grant

Small businesses and nonprofits with fewer than 100 employees may apply to receive grant funding. Final awards will be made by individual district offices based on availability of funds, program guidelines, and the submission of all required information. Apply now.

Employee Retention Tax Credit

Companies may now receive a credit against employment taxes for up to 70 percent on $10,000 in wages per quarter (or a maximum $14,000 per employee through June 30). Employers that experienced a decline of more than 20 percent in gross receipts may apply. For more information, visit the IRS website.

Employee Training Panel COVID-19 Pilot Program

Manufacturers in select industry sectors including food and medical manufacturing may receive assistance for training new and rehired employees. The program provides a training off-set for as little as four hours of training per new or rehired employee earning at least $17.50 per hour. For more information, visit the State website.

For help submitting your application to these resources, contact EDC:
Help My Business

For more business resources, including information about relief programs, visit San Diego Regional EDC’s COVID-19 resource page.
COVID-19 Resources for Businesses

Sue Gillingham
Executive Director
Sue@CoronadoChamber.com

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Coronado Chamber of Commercehttp://www.coronadochamber.com/

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Wag’n Tails Works to Remain a Necessary Gem with Competitive Pricing

Hanging on by the skin of their teeth is how Wag’n Tails owner Melanie Parks describes how small business is doing presently.“I just think...
Read more
Business

Celtic Corner Fights Melodiously Despite Devastating Retail Roller Coaster

The Celtic Corner used to call the Ferry Landing home, but in 2012 headed to 916 Orange Avenue, a spot where one can enjoy...
Read more
Business

Epic Tug-Of-War Over GameStop (GME)

Anyone who has perused the financial press in the last week would be surprised to find the headlines dominated by an until recently obscure...
Read more
Business

Home and Garden Goods Galore at Earth, Wind & Sea

Located steps away from the historic Hotel del Coronado, Earth, Wind & Sea has been a Coronado staple for over 20 years. This last...
Read more
Business

Beautiful Blooms from Root 75 Brighten Lives

Flowers are the passion of childhood friends Kristy Pierre and her best friend Katherine Farley. With a background in finance, Pierre discovered her love...
Read more
Business

Pretty Please Stores Keep Hopes Up Even With Foot Traffic Down

“Well, we’re not doing very well.”Martha Mora is the general manager of the Pretty Please women’s retail boutique at 961 Orange Avenue and the...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

City Council Candidates Get Down To Business – Forum Video Link

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce was delighted to welcome the four candidates running for Coronado City Council to a socially-distanced forum at the Coronado...
Read more
Community News

An Eventful October in Coronado!

The pandemic may have prompted the cancellation of many of our favorite island traditions, but the Coronado Chamber is thrilled to see its members...
Read more
City of Coronado

Chamber of Commerce Chairman Honored as Coronado Welcomes Its New Chairwoman

It was like a scene from Ocean’s Eleven: one by one the Coronado Chamber of Commerce board members assembled on the marina view promenade...
Read more
Community News

Take a Fresh Look at Coronado at OrangeAvenue.com!

While summer is traditionally the season we excitedly vroom off on a road trip, fly to a distant shore or explore a new city...
Read more
Business

Coronado is Back in Business!

It is such a joy to see Coronado retail and restaurants welcoming customers and in-house diners once more. However, rather like a garden with...
Read more
Community News

Calling all Coronado Canines – and Photographers!

Do you have a favorite photograph (or 20) of your pup enjoying the dog-friendly wonders of Coronado? Your Coronado Chamber of Commerce is inviting...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.