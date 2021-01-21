Thursday, January 21, 2021
Business

Warehouse Sale: URT Clothing

By Promoted Partner

The URT warehouse has turned on us. Once a happy place with an insatiable appetite for inventory, that took any and all into its steely bosom with a seemingly limitless appetite, now has reared it’s ugly head. It’s heavy underbelly has swelled towards the rafters and away from any rational idea of work place safety. 

- Advertisement -

With new gear on the way, we thought now was the time to save some room for dessert. That, and we need to keep OSHA off our backs. And I’ll be damned if I buy a ladder after what one did to my brother. Fool me once ladder, fool me once…

View sale at URT’s website

- Advertisement -

Source: URT Clothing

.

- Advertisement -

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Promoted Partner

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Post-Covid Rebound Brewing

2020 was an inscrutable year for stocks. In a year of abject human and economic misery around the world, U.S. stocks turned in a...
Read more
Business

Grant Program for Small Businesses Offered Through Coronado MainStreet

Coronado MainStreet is alerting Coronado business owners about a grant program for brick-and-mortar small businesses that operate in a Main Street America community. As small...
Read more
Business

Onsite Dining Restrictions Ignored by a Few Coronado Restaurants

The City of Coronado has been receiving complaints that a few Coronado restaurants are not complying with San Diego County's restrictions on onsite dining/seating....
Read more
Business

Coronado Brewing Announces Launch of Orange Avenue Shandy, A Juicy New Ale

Coronado Brewing Company kicks off its loaded 2021 release schedule with a brand-new innovative ale, Orange Avenue Shandy. Fans of Coronado Brewing will recognize...
Read more
Business

How Do New Year’s Gym Resolutions Look in 2021?

Arguably one of the most popular New Year's resolutions is getting back into the gym. But what does that look like this year? A...
Read more
Business

Martin Furniture Donates Desks to Help Students in Need

Never before has a home desk for students been such an important piece of furniture than with this year's at home distance learning model...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Five Things You Should Know About Divorce and the Military

By Jeanne W. Murray 1)  Knowing Where to File Can Be Difficult. Military people may have several places that they call home – a home...
Read more
Community News

Taking Your Makeup Miraculously Nude for a Stay-at-Home Summer

Even though many areas across the county have been re-opening, many of us are either still under stay-at-home orders or facing new lockdowns in...
Read more
Community News

Beyond SPF, Four Professional Tips to Care for Your Skin this Summer

There’s no doubt that with all of the bright sunshine each time you step outside, summer is here. While most of us automatically begin...
Read more
Business

New Era Window Cleaning (Video)

"Helping Friends See A Brighter World" With decades of experience, New Era Window Cleaning provide clients with high quality detailed window cleaning. Services are offered...
Read more
Community News

Beauty Has No Skin Tone

At Miracles & More, one of the things we love the most about the cosmetics and beauty industry is the simple truth that beauty...
Read more
Business

Coronado Fitness Club Announces 6/17 Re-Opening, Future “Studio” Expansion, Online Classes—and a New App!

When asked about the gym closure due to Covid-19, Coronado Fitness Club owner Chris Foote focuses on the positive and what the future holds....
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.