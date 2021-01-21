Warehouse Sale: URT Clothing

The URT warehouse has turned on us. Once a happy place with an insatiable appetite for inventory, that took any and all into its steely bosom with a seemingly limitless appetite, now has reared it’s ugly head. It’s heavy underbelly has swelled towards the rafters and away from any rational idea of work place safety.

With new gear on the way, we thought now was the time to save some room for dessert. That, and we need to keep OSHA off our backs. And I’ll be damned if I buy a ladder after what one did to my brother. Fool me once ladder, fool me once…

View sale at URT’s website

