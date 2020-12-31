Distance BRIDGE Learning to Continue at CUSD Schools

Good afternoon,

I hope that each of you are enjoying a safe and restful Winter Break.

- Advertisement -

In response to Governor Newsom’s extension of the stay-at-home order, continued escalation of regional COVID-19 numbers, and an increase in CUSD positive case rates (both staff and students), we are extending BRIDGE learning, TK-12, indefinitely. Our students will not return to campus on Tuesday, January 5.

While difficult, this decision is consistent with our pragmatic and prudent approach to reopening. We realize that this is dynamic. A potential surge following the holidays may impact our timeline. Time will tell.

- Advertisement -

Nonetheless, we will continue working in partnership with public health officials and monitor local and county data. Our focus is to prioritize a return to on-campus experiences as quickly and as safely as possible, using hopeful and responsible decision-making and focusing on the safety of our staff and students as our guide.

Have a joyous New Year – I am looking forward to a healthy 2021 for all.

- Advertisement -

Karl Mueller

Superintendent