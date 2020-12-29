Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
Artist Profile: Katleen Dugas (video)

By Brad Willis

Raised in Coronado, singer/songwriter Katleen Dugas has training in classical music, opera, jazz, and pop. She performed for two years at Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) before earning a degree in music. At 26, she has just released her first single and is the subject of this Artist Profile from Brad Willis:

Watch more Coronado videos at coronadotimes.com/news/category/video/

Brad Willis is an author and retired network news foreign correspondent who has worked in Afghanistan, Iraq, Africa, Latin America and Asia. He has received national and international awards for compassionate journalism and for his war coverage. Brad is longtime Coronado resident who also Commissioner of Public Art for the City of Coronado. Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

