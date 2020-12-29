Artist Profile: Katleen Dugas (video)

Raised in Coronado, singer/songwriter Katleen Dugas has training in classical music, opera, jazz, and pop. She performed for two years at Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) before earning a degree in music. At 26, she has just released her first single and is the subject of this Artist Profile from Brad Willis:
