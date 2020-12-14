Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Cays Dog Park Sparks Joy through Impromptu Tree During Difficult Year

By Jeannie Groeneveld

The Charlie Brown Christmas Tree at Coronado Cays Dog Park with a 2020 Christmas Ornament. Photo credit to Nanette Saad

During a year filled with uncertainty and challenges, pandemics, lockdowns and social unrest, finding joy can be difficult. For local dog-owners, joy comes in the form of time with their little companions, and time enjoying the beautiful Coronado Cays Dog Park. James Collora, many of whom consider the “Mayor of the Cays Dog Park” said, “Dog park is the center of Coronado dog owners’ social lives year round, but especially during the pandemic, the opportunity to escape from the dreary lockdown and the fear of illness is palpable and everyone looks forward each day to meeting their friends at the most beautiful dog-park in the US (if not the world).”

Practicing social distancing at the Coronado Cays Dog Park.

When the dog beach was closed earlier this year many drove down to the Cays to exercise their dog and found a socially distanced community to belong to in a time when people feel very disconnected. During the holiday season, with stay-at-home orders reinstated it is heartwarming to find uplifting stories.

Cays Dog Park holiday tree
It all started with one ornament hung by Mia and Kendra Langham. Photo credit Angela Langham

Coronado Cays resident Angela Langham shared a story about how there was a tree in the park that her daughters put an ornament on, and from there, an unexpected trend began. Langham said “One night it started with a simple ornament placed on a modest tree. It morphed into a community of holiday cheer and photos of dogs and their owners.”

James Collara described the sequence of events, “A week ago a mysterious dog owner stepped up to decorate the small Japanese pine tree at the center of the park in a Charlie Brown Christmas theme. The initial decorations have been complemented many times by other dog owners who have added their own contributions. The Charlie Brown tree remains the centerpiece of conversation and a gathering point for dogs and dog owners throughout each day; the spirit of Christmas is alive and well in the Coronado Cays.”

Image courtesy of Nanette Saad

2020 has brought out the best and worst in people. Fear of the pandemic has led to divisiveness, and differing opinions have sometimes led to disputes and the worst in people coming out. However, the best in people is also shining through, our Coronado community has come together to help one another through programs like the neighbor to neighbor program, and people are going out of their way to support those in need of help. Coronado is a wonderful and resilient community that will come through this pandemic stronger, more unified and more able to find joy in the little things.

Photo credit Nanette Saad

Nanette Saad, frequent dog park visitor said, “The Coronado Cays 2020 Charlie Brown Christmas Tree has given happiness to many families and it’s being visited by residents who are taking pictures with the tree and their families or their dogs.”

As we continue through this non-traditional holiday season we can take joy in knowing that we will value our freedoms, our families, our friends and our connections all that much more as we get past this pandemic. Wishing all those in Coronado and beyond a very happy and healthy holiday season, and a 2021 filled with joy, travel, in-classroom school and restaurant dining to name just a few!

A collage made by Nanette Saad of photos she collected from people enjoying the dog park Christmas tree.

Jeannie Groeneveld
Jeannie is a recently retired Naval Officer whose first duty station brought her to Coronado in 1998.  A Navy Helicopter Pilot for 10 years and a Public Affairs Officer for 11 years, the Navy afforded her many incredible opportunities to serve her country in unique ways while seeing the world.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

