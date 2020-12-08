CHS HOSA Club COVID Team Update

Submitted by the Coronado High School HOSA Club

HOSA is a fun club at Coronado High school that is open to all interested students. HOSA stands for Health Occupation Students of America. If students see a medical career in their future, want to generally learn more about human health, or just want to have fun and meet new people, then this may be the club for them.

There are many new changes in specific data for the coronavirus. Starting off in Coronado, we see our total number of cases increase to 343 as of the 5th of December. All of our cases amount to approximately 0.4% of all the cases in San Diego county.

In San Diego county, the cumulative numbers are 92,236 cases, 1,062 deaths, 4,871 hospitalizations, and 1,062 ICU.

Next, for the state of California, total cases have increased to 1.36 million and 19,886 deaths. For about 10 days now there have not been any spikes in the data of new cases per day but we are gradually climbing up. Also, the average deaths per day are consistently going up with an occasional spike in the data.

For the United States we see the total number of cases go up to 14.8 million and the deaths go up to 282,000. To put the numbers of the United States into perspective, on November 16th there were around 11.2 million cases and around 247,000 deaths. In the past two weeks in the United States, there has been a 40% increase in new deaths, and 46% increase in hospitalizations.

Please remember to wear a mask, maintain social distancing, and stay safe.

* The numbers used in this update are as of the 5th of December 2020 unless another date is stated.