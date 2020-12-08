Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
CommunityCommunity News

CHS HOSA Club COVID Team Update

By Managing Editor

Submitted by the Coronado High School HOSA Club

HOSA is a fun club at Coronado High school that is open to all interested students. HOSA stands for Health Occupation Students of America. If students see a medical career in their future, want to generally learn more about human health, or just want to have fun and meet new people, then this may be the club for them.

There are many new changes in specific data for the coronavirus. Starting off in Coronado, we see our total number of cases increase to 343 as of the 5th of December. All of our cases amount to approximately 0.4% of all the cases in San Diego county.

- Advertisement -

In San Diego county, the cumulative numbers are 92,236 cases, 1,062 deaths, 4,871 hospitalizations, and 1,062 ICU.

Next, for the state of California, total cases have increased to 1.36 million and 19,886 deaths. For about 10 days now there have not been any spikes in the data of new cases per day but we are gradually climbing up. Also, the average deaths per day are consistently going up with an occasional spike in the data.

- Advertisement -

For the United States we see the total number of cases go up to 14.8 million and the deaths go up to 282,000. To put the numbers of the United States into perspective, on November 16th there were around 11.2 million cases and around 247,000 deaths. In the past two weeks in the United States, there has been a 40% increase in new deaths, and 46% increase in hospitalizations.

Please remember to wear a mask, maintain social distancing, and stay safe.

* The numbers used in this update are as of the 5th of December 2020 unless another date is stated.

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Sharp Coronado Hospital COVID Update

As the number of COVID cases surges, healthcare professionals continue to diligently work on the frontline of this pandemic for what's been much longer...
Read more
Community News

Sharp Coronado Hospital Receives Planetree International Award of Excellence

Sharp Coronado Hospital has once again been awarded Gold Certification for Excellence in Person-Centered Care by Planetree International. This Person-Centered Care Certification® recognizes the...
Read more
Community News

President Elect Biden Chooses CA Attorney General Becerra for Secretary of Health & Human Services

Originally published on CalMatters.org, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics.Let the political jockeying begin — again.With the surprise announcement Sunday...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado Mayor Bailey Requests Governor to Reconsider Health Order

In a letter dated December 7, 2020, to California Governor Gavin Newsom, Coronado's Mayor Richard Bailey requests a reconsideration of the latest health order...
Read more
Community News

Coronado in Southern California Region for New Stay Home Order

The Southern California intensive care unit (ICU) bed capacity has dropped below 15%, and the state will require San Diego County to implement the...
Read more
Business

Artisans’ Alley Great for Vendors, Shoppers, and Music Program

After 48 years it’s hard to keep an event as amazing as Artisans' Alley down, and fortunately the organizers figured out a way to...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

New Regional Stay at Home Order Contingent on ICU Capacity

Governor Newsom today announced a new regional stay at home order that will take effect when a region reaches less than 15% available ICU...
Read more
Dining

Discover Coronado Coming to the Aid of Local Restaurants

In a unanimous decision on December 3, the Advisory Board of Discover Coronado approved a new community initiative that addresses the urgent need for...
Read more
Community News

City of Coronado to Offer Safe & Festive Holiday Events for 2020

To help get residents in the holiday spirit, the City of Coronado is planning holiday activities that are safe, festive and fun, and that...
Read more
People

Mayor Richard Bailey Joins 13 San Diego County Mayors in Writing Children’s Book to Support Local Women’s Domestic Violence Shelters

The Purple Project, a San Diego nonprofit organization that provides aid and support to  domestic violence shelters in need is excited to present a...
Read more
Business

Happy Holidays from Coronado Chamber & Members and Don’t Miss This Weekend’s Sidewalk Sale

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce invited its members to participate in a fun Happy Holidays video. Hoping for 20 volunteers to record an on-screen...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Family Welcomes Letters to Santa

A Coronado family is encouraging kids to drop their letters to Santa in a special mailbox at 1040 Pine Street. All letters will be...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Thank You Coronado!

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mike DonovanNow that the voter tally is essentially completed, I want to thank all the residents who helped me win reelection for...
Read more

Use Our Money to Improve Our Lives

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Barry & Susan AustinIn the Eagle last week, Councilmembers Heinze and Sandke asked for feedback about how some of our...
Read more

Election Integrity

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Frank CorahIt is vitally important in this contentious Presidential election that the American people, regardless of their political persuasion, trust the election...
Read more

Fate of The Ferry Landing Marketplace at Risk

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Marilyn FieldBad news for those who appreciate the quirky charms of The Ferry Landing Marketplace buildings: their fate is hanging in the...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Community News

Sharp Coronado Hospital COVID Update

As the number of COVID cases surges, healthcare professionals continue to diligently work on the frontline of this pandemic for what's been much longer...
Read more
Education

CUSD Suspends Education on Campus for Remainder of 2020

Editor's Note:  This message was sent out on December 8th, from Superintendent Karl Mueller to parents of CUSD students.We are making the difficult but...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado Mayor Bailey Requests Governor to Reconsider Health Order

In a letter dated December 7, 2020, to California Governor Gavin Newsom, Coronado's Mayor Richard Bailey requests a reconsideration of the latest health order...
Read more
Community News

Coronado in Southern California Region for New Stay Home Order

The Southern California intensive care unit (ICU) bed capacity has dropped below 15%, and the state will require San Diego County to implement the...
Read more
Community News

Crown Garden Club & CoSA Team Up to Create Christmas Chalk Art for All to Enjoy (video)

Visual Storyteller Brad Willis was on hand this morning as CoSA Ambassadors were creating festive chalk art on the Orange Avenue sidewalk at Spreckels...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.