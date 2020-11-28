Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holiday Haps
Coronado Election Results
Saturday, November 28, 2020

Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holiday Haps
Coronado Election Results
CommunityPeople

Coronado Author Releases First Full-Length Poetry Collection

By Managing Editor

Coronado resident Betsy Littrell is set to release her first full-length poetry book, titled This Woman is Haunted, which officially comes out December 3. The book features the mansion at 7th and A in Coronado in both the opening poem and pictures between section breaks. Renowned poet Ilya Kaminsky has this to say about Littrell’s debut collection: “In This Woman is Haunted, Betsy Littrell has created a world we think we know and yet one that surprises us with its nuances and lyric details. Elegies, songs of praise to daily life, meditations and portrait poems here all want to give us a dwelling space, to fortify, to solace, while highlighting that mystery and clarity are our companions, taking on the journey that is this life. Beautiful debut.”

The book explores the secrets that women keep. Using both lyrical and narrative styles, Littrell’s voice is strong and real as she searches for peace through childhood, relationships, womanhood and motherhood. The experiences are often shared universally, but not often spoken about. This honest and unafraid collection dives deep into the haunting that can’t help to rise to the surface, despite the strength of someone trying to push the ghosts away. In the end, there is always hope, and the resiliency of women can lead to joy despite, or perhaps because of, the reality and vulnerability that has shaped them.

- Advertisement -

The book will be available at Bay Books and is also available for pre-order on Amazon.

Betsy LittrellAbout the author

Betsy Littrell is a whimsical soccer mom to four boys as well as a writing instructor at San Diego State University, where she received her MFA in Creative Writing. When she’s not writing (or when she is), she enjoys a good cup of tea, a glass of rosé and peaceful moments by the beach with a book in hand. Having grown up in Massachusetts, she is a superstitious Red Sox fan and also cheers for Liverpool soccer. Her work has appeared in several journals, and this is her first full-length poetry collection. She lives in Coronado with her children and chocolate lab.

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

People

Turkeys and Pies Brighten Local Businesses’ Clients’ Holiday

35 turkeys and 42 pies to-go were on the menu as Brian Savala of Sun West Mortgage, Jim Yeager of Nova Home Loans, and...
Read more
Education

Village Elementary Teacher Crystal Garner Named “Innovation in Education” Award Winner for November

Village Elementary teacher Crystal Garner is the Kato Family “Innovation in Education” Award winner for November. A fifteen-year veteran of the Coronado Unified School...
Read more
People

Giving Thanks by Giving Back – Thanksgiving Meals to the Monarch School (video)

They are giving thanks by giving back… Coronadoans are providing 600 Thanksgiving meals today across the bridge to the kids of the Monarch School,...
Read more
People

Thanksgiving Tradition Goes Virtual: Coronado Turkey Trot Spreads Cheer, Helps Save Young Lives at Rady Children’s Hospital

Gobble, gobble! The global pandemic might put a damper on some holiday celebrations, but there’s one tradition that’s going strong: The Coronado Turkey Trot....
Read more
People

J.T. O’Sullivan: From NFL QB to Football Talent Evaluator

Being a quarterback in the National Football League (NFL) is a career that so many in this country grow up dreaming about - a...
Read more
People

Surf Session at Coronado Shores with Shane Gillard (Video)

Shane Gillard, CHS sophomore and local surfer shredder, hit the Coronado Shores yesterday to enjoy his day off from school. The waves were on...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

Princeton Men’s Tennis Team Enjoys Coronado Weather While Taking Classes Online

The Princeton Tigers men’s tennis team has been staying at the home of Jennie Portelli on Glorietta Boulevard for the past three months while...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – November 20, 2020

https://youtu.be/q-pw6Hq4unoCOVID-19 cases are still rising. As Thanksgiving nears, find out what you can do and what San Diego County health officials are doing to...
Read more
Community News

Nighttime Curfew Ordered for San Diego County, and Others in Purple Tier

The state has issued a limited curfew for all counties in the Purple Tier of its COVID-19 risk assessment system, which includes San Diego County.The curfew...
Read more
Sports

CANCELLED – CHS Senior Class to Host Kidsfest Day Camp Nov. 21

KIDSFEST DAY CAMP For Grades 1st through 5th UPDATE: Unfortunately, this event has been cancelled.—-Coronado High School ASB students will lead your kids in a day...
Read more
Education

CHS HOSA Club Forms COVID Team

Submitted by the Coronado High School HOSA ClubHOSA is a club at Coronado High school that is fun and open to all interested students....
Read more
Community News

Information Overload and Exhaustion, and What We Can Do About It

By Mark Satta, Wayne State University This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license.An endless flow of information is coming at...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Election Integrity

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Frank CorahIt is vitally important in this contentious Presidential election that the American people, regardless of their political persuasion, trust the election...
Read more

Fate of The Ferry Landing Marketplace at Risk

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Marilyn FieldBad news for those who appreciate the quirky charms of The Ferry Landing Marketplace buildings: their fate is hanging in the...
Read more

This Isn’t Coronado

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Carolyn RogersonRecently Coronado has been in local news and national social media for a sad, shocking reason. Those who would not like...
Read more

Nick Kato for CUSD School Board 2020: Video Interviews

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Nick KatoHello Coronado! I’ve collected the various video interviews I’ve done with notable and well-respected members of the community. I’ve been so...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Community News

Home in Coronado for the Holidays

There is no place like “Home in Coronado for the Holidays” and the City is working on plans for free activities for the entire...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (November 14 through November 20)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Restraining Order Violation on B AvenueTemporary restraining order...
Read more
Obituaries

Mel Moore (1929-2020)

He served his country proudly in Korea and Vietnam as a pilot in the US Navy. In 1967, at the age of 38, Captain...
Read more
Community News

Health Officials Urge You to Keep Holiday Celebrations Small, Short and Safe

Given the surge in San Diego County cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19, County health officials are urging San Diegans to keep Thanksgiving and...
Read more
People

Giving Thanks by Giving Back – Thanksgiving Meals to the Monarch School (video)

They are giving thanks by giving back… Coronadoans are providing 600 Thanksgiving meals today across the bridge to the kids of the Monarch School,...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.