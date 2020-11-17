San Diego Bay Parade of Lights: The Twelve Days of Christmas

The San Diego Bay Parade of Lights will mark the 49th anniversary of the beloved San Diego tradition with the 2020 holiday boat parade, themed “The Twelve Days of Christmas.”

“Inspired by the popular Christmas carol, this year’s theme calls for participants to think outside the box and decorate their boats in a festive, creative way,” said Parade Chairman Larry Baumann. “We encourage San Diegans and visitors to watch the lineup of boats decked out in vibrant lights and holiday decor at this one-of-a kind celebration this holiday season.”

- Advertisement -

The dates for this year’s parade are December 13 and 20, 2020.

The procession of about 80 lavishly decorated boats has become one of our region’s most iconic holiday events. Due to COVID-19, spectators are asked to use safe viewing practices, stay at least 6 feet apart from others and maintain social distance.

The parade route starts at Shelter Island and travels west past Harbor Island, then south along the Embarcadero, Seaport Village, and Cesar Chavez Park before turning parallel with the Coronado Bridge to the west side of the bay. The parade then proceeds past the Coronado Ferry Landing to the finish line. It takes about two hours to complete the procession and there are many comfortable waterfront viewpoints along the route.

A variety of prizes and awards are presented to the best decorated boats and those that best capture the parade’s theme. All participants will receive a participant plaque and are invited to the awards ceremony.

Viewing areas span across multiple areas of the San Diego Bay. Prepare for traffic and parking ahead of time. Please report any suspicious activity to the Harbor Police. The possession of open alcoholic beverages is prohibited along the parade viewing area. Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems are also prohibited.

For more information and parade details, visit www.sdparadeoflights.org.