Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Monday, October 26, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
CommunityLetters to the Editor

Nick Kato for CUSD School Board 2020: Video Interviews

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to letters@coronadotimes.com.

By Managing Editor

Submitted by Nick Kato

Hello Coronado! I’ve collected the various video interviews I’ve done with notable and well-respected members of the community. I’ve been so lucky to get to know such amazing, knowledgeable, and impactful people.

- Advertisement -

Stay safe out there and don’t forget to vote!

Nick Kato

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

 

 

 

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters to the Editor

Inside the Registrar of Voters Office

Submitted by Brad GerbelLast week, I spent the afternoon at the San Diego County Registrar of Voters (“ROV”) office in Kearny Mesa as an...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Figures Don’t Lie

Submitted by J. Fitzgerald KemmettWe would all think the world is coming to an end with the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths dominating...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

In support of Nick Kato for Coronado School Board

Submitted by Sherry Hughes RichterI'm writing in support of Nick Kato for Coronado School Board. As a product of Coronado schools and a member of a...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Nick Kato for CUSD School Board: Letters of Support

Submitted by Nick KatoHello Coronado, Nick Kato here. This School Board election has been an amazing experience and I’ve learned so much over the...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Widespread Support for John Duncan for City Council

Submitted by John DuncanThank you to the wonderful Coronado community and the amazing cross section of residents - including families, small business owners, retired...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Support for Nick Kato for Coronado School Board

Submitted by Shane DurkinFriends and Neighbors,This letter is to affirm my support for Nick Kato to be elected to the Coronado School Board. I...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

City Launches Comment Coronado Online Engagement Platform

Community engagement and communication are important values to the City of Coronado. To further involve residents, the City has launched Comment Coronado, an online...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Nick Kato for CUSD School Board: Letters of Support

Submitted by Nick KatoHello Coronado, Nick Kato here. This School Board election has been an amazing experience and I’ve learned so much over the...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Widespread Support for John Duncan for City Council

Submitted by John DuncanThank you to the wonderful Coronado community and the amazing cross section of residents - including families, small business owners, retired...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado to Host ‘Virtual’ Climate Action Plan Workshop

The City is set to meet “virtually” for its second Climate Action Plan workshop to develop a strategic roadmap to reduce greenhouse gas emissions...
Read more
Community News

Increased COVID-19 Testing Helps to Keep County in Red Tier

While the local, COVID-19 adjusted case rate rose yesterday from 6.8 to 7.0 per every 100,000, increased testing in the region once again helped...
Read more
Community News

Port Master Plan Update: Revised Draft Released for Public Review

Continuing robust public outreach efforts for its Port Master Plan Update (PMPU) process, the Port of San Diego invites the public to review and...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Nick Kato for CUSD School Board 2020: Video Interviews

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Nick KatoHello Coronado! I’ve collected the various video interviews I’ve done with notable and well-respected members of the community. I’ve been so...
Read more

Inside the Registrar of Voters Office

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Brad GerbelLast week, I spent the afternoon at the San Diego County Registrar of Voters (“ROV”) office in Kearny Mesa as an...
Read more

Figures Don’t Lie

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by J. Fitzgerald KemmettWe would all think the world is coming to an end with the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths dominating...
Read more

In support of Nick Kato for Coronado School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Sherry Hughes RichterI'm writing in support of Nick Kato for Coronado School Board. As a product of Coronado schools and a member of a...
Read more

NEW STORIES

City of Coronado

City Council Discusses New LPR Parking Protocol, Special Event Permits, Trees & More

This week’s city council meeting started off with two well-deserved ceremonial presentations and an impressive student presentation by the Coronado Middle School Robotics Team....
Read more
People

Coronado Islanders Spotlight: CHS Baseball’s Ryan Ward

For years San Diego County has been the premier hub for prep baseball in the United States, producing historic names such as Ted Williams,...
Read more
Business

New Businesses Will Soon Fill Vacant Spaces in Coronado

This year has been one of more downs than ups for businesses and restaurants in Coronado (and worldwide) and that has created quite a...
Read more
Community News

Coach Hine’s Message to Trump and Biden Supporters Post Election (Video)

Coach Hines continues to encourage and publish bite-size tweets to his almost 50,000 followers.  Earlier today, he shared his views on how to react...
Read more
People

Welcoming Baby Mely in a Pandemic

When news of the pandemic hit, I was six weeks pregnant. Never did I imagine that I would deliver my baby while the world...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.