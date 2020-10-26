Nick Kato for CUSD School Board 2020: Video Interviews

Submitted by Nick Kato
Hello Coronado! I’ve collected the various video interviews I’ve done with notable and well-respected members of the community. I’ve been so lucky to get to know such amazing, knowledgeable, and impactful people.
- 2020/08/21/nick-kato-and-casey-tanaka-conversations-video/
- 2020/08/25/nick-kato-and-mayor-richard-bailey-conversations-video/
- 2020/09/01/nick-kato-and-superintendent-karl-mueller-video/
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UL1045MCqCc
Stay safe out there and don’t forget to vote!
Nick Kato
…
…
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter