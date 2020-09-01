Nick Kato and Superintendent Karl Mueller (Video)

Submitted by Nick Kato

Here are some video highlights from my conversation with Superintendent Karl Mueller.

We discuss many of the items brought up in the most recent board meeting prior to this recording. These include issues surrounding plans for the budget, diversity awareness, and how the district plans to move forward with education amidst the pandemic.

View the entire conversation here and learn more about why I’m running for School Board.

