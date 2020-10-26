Lamb’s Cookbook – A Tasty Way to Help Keep Lamb’s Alive

Lamb’s Players Theatre has now been empty for seven months and unfortunately will stay that way for the foreseeable future as “part of the essential community fight of COVID-19,” shared Robert Smyth, Producing Artistic Director. During this shutdown, the artists have been looking for ways to stay connected, be creative, and to raise funds to keep Lamb’s alive. Associate Artist Omri Schein came up with the idea to put together a cookbook as a fundraiser for the theatre.

According to Smyth, they have a decades-long tradition where between the matinee and evening performance on Saturdays they share a meal together. In addition, treats, both savory and sweet, are always showing up from the many great cooks.

The Lamb’s Players Theatre Cookbook is filled with dozens of favorites recipes from the company members and associate artists, divided up by Starters, Mains, and Desserts. For $45 and free shipping, you can purchase a cookbook to help support Lamb’s, a non-profit 501(c)3 organization, by visiting their website here.

