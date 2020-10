We found this in our archives and thought we’d check in to see what the results look like four years later. This below is from 2016 when Coronado had 9,967 registered voters:

- Advertisement -

Now, as of 9/30/2020, according to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters, Coronado has 11,322 registered voters. The breakdown of political parties is:

Republican Democrat Declined to State Other 2016 44.8% 25.9% 24.7% 4.6% 2020 39.4% 30.2% 24.4% 5.9%

- Advertisement -