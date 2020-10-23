Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Friday, October 23, 2020

City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – Oct. 23, 2020

By Managing Editor

Coronado residents may soon see a demonstration project for the San Diego-Coronado Bridge Lighting project. Find out when and what to expect in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about the upcoming Avenue of Heroes virtual banner ceremony; free, healthy and safe Halloween activities provided by the City; the launch of the Comment Coronado engagement platform; a Lifeguard rescue and stingray warning; arrest No. 99 of the City’s remotely monitored bike; parking changes coming our way; a new electric leaf blower webinar set for next week; and details on the annual Turkey Coloring Contest.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

-----
