CHS Juniors Connect at Socially Distanced Sunset Gathering

Amidst the distance learning school year, the Coronado High School Class of 2022 found a fun way for their class to bond. On Friday October 9th, approximately 50 members of the junior class participated in a socially-distanced sunset gathering at North Beach. The event was not sponsored by Coronado High School, but the Associated Student Body (ASB) junior class officers wanted to find a safe way for their class to be together as they have not gathered together since March. Junior class president, Sage McCollough, shared, “We have not seen each other in so long and I was so excited to get everyone together again!”

Following San Diego County safety protocols, each student was asked to bring a mask and a blanket for distanced seating. Junior class vice president, Lana Allari-Smith, said, “Social distancing was enforced and there was a mandate that all participants had to wear masks. Although we are high schoolers and it might not be as detrimental if we were to get it [coronavirus] — it is important to do our best to social distance for our families and those around us.” In order to limit contact, ASB provided individual, pre packaged snacks and drinks for everyone.

ASB is also promoting junior class spirit with a Class of 2022 t-shirt. Students are encouraged to purchase and wear the distinct yellow t-shirt to show their class pride and as a fundraiser for future class events. The shirt was designed by Declan Dineen and voted for by fellow juniors on the class Instagram. “When designing the shirts, I wanted to create something that genuinely stood out and not only depicted our class, but the city of Coronado as well.”

Students are also looking forward to the Halloween season when they can choose to send classmates “Boograms.” In the past, Class of 2022 officers would collect orders for Boograms throughout the month of October, and on the closest school day to Halloween, they would anonymously deliver the grams, consisting of candy and/or a note, to students in all grade levels throughout the school. This year, Boograms messages and candy will be delivered to students at their homes by ASB members.

The fall semester for high schoolers is usually packed with fun activities such as homecoming, pep rallies, spirit weeks, and fall sports. Even though this fall is different, students are still finding ways to safely connect with their classmates.