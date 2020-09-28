Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Tuesday, September 29, 2020

San Diego County & Coronado COVID-19 Update Sept. 28, 2020

By Managing Editor

Below is today’s COVID-19 update from the County Health and Human Services Agency.

State Metrics:

  • Under the new state monitoring metrics, San Diego County remains in Tier 2, also referred to as the Red Tier.
  • San Diego’s state-calculated, adjusted case rate is 6.9. The testing positivity percentage is 3.8%.
  • The California Department of Public Health will assess counties on a weekly basis, with the next report scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 29.
Geographic Breakdowns:

  • Coronado cumulative positive cases since March, by city of residence, is 185 as of September 27. Broken down by zip code, 92118 residential area shows 141 and 92135 North Island Naval area shows 40. It is unclear in what zip code the additional four are recorded.
  • San Diego County’s Breakdown by Region data was last released on September 22 with data through September 19. The South Region, including Coronado, is below:

Testing:

  • 6,010 tests were reported to the County on Sept. 27 and the percentage of new laboratory-confirmed cases was 2%.
Cases:

  • 124 new cases were confirmed among San Diego County residents on Sept. 27. The region’s total is now 46,734.

Managing Editor
