Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
CommunityCommunity NewsFeatured

COVID-19 and Flu Shot Update From Sharp Coronado Hospital

By Jennifer Velez

Marla Poston and Susan Stone
Marla Poston and Susan Stone. Image: Sharp Coronado Hospital

- Advertisement -

Six months after the county shut down in response the coronavirus in mid-March, Sharp Coronado CEO Susan Stone shares what the COVID-19 numbers currently look like in Coronado. Addressing recent news coverage reporting Coronado showing an abnormally high number of cases among youth ages 10-19, Stone said that numbers for this age group have not been a concern at the hospital at any time during the pandemic. Sharp statistics, which include zip codes 92118 and 92135, show four positive cases in that age group from March through August 27, 2020. She does point out though that since Sharp Coronado doesn’t provide pediatric care, children may have received care elsewhere.

The total number of COVID-19 tests performed at Sharp Coronado Hospital as of September 14, 2020 was 10,066, with 400 positive tests (4%); and a great majority of these have not needed hospitalization. The hospital currently has one positive patient, with no other possible COVID patients awaiting results. Since the start of the pandemic, the hospital has had three COVID-related deaths.

The nasopharyngeal tests are invasive and uncomfortable for most patients, but testing technology has improved and now allows the more comfortable nasal (anterial nares) COVID testing method. This can be done by a healthcare professional, or self-administered but witnessed by a healthcare professional. Sharp recommends that individuals seeking COVID testing make sure that the lab involved is a CLIA-licensed laboratory. Sharp continues to expand testing capability as there is still a need to provide more tests. “The needed equipment is on order and expected to arrive in November,” says Stone, who points to delays related to testing supplies and equipment availability as well as Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) allocations being stretched due to high demand.

- Advertisement -

Stone credits the Sharp supply chain services for doing an outstanding job adhering to the regulation changes and getting needed PPE equipment. Keeping up on the ever-changing regulatory guidelines to keep staff and patients safe is a top priority.

When asked who should get the antibody test, Stone explains that the Sharp Infection Prevention Committee has extensively evaluated this and has come up with two recommended scenarios. The first is to rule out multi system inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). The second is for inpatients who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID, but whose COVID tests have repeatedly come back negative. An antibody test may indicate potential COVID exposure, however is not helpful for clinical diagnostic purposes and is therefore not used in the hospital setting. Both the CDC and FDA do not endorse antibody testing for COVID diagnosis.

Sharp follows the public health recommendation of the four-tier approach for prioritizing COVID-19 testing. The Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) has created the following guidelines and recommends taking into account the number of confirmed cases in the community. This is updated as testing becomes more widespread and new information is available.

- Advertisement -

The first tier includes:

  • Critically ill patients in ICU-level care who have unexplained symptoms of viral pneumonia or respiratory failure regardless of travel history or close contact with patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 infection.
  • Individuals, including health care workers, with a fever or respiratory symptoms and have had close contact with a patient who has a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 within 14 days of symptom onset, including all patients in long-term care facilities or recent travel to high transmission areas.
  • Patients with fever or respiratory symptoms that are immunosuppressed or elderly with underlying chronic conditions or health care professionals critical to the pandemic response.

Tier two includes hospitalized patients who are not in the ICU and long-term residents with an unexplained fever and symptoms of a lower respiratory tract infection. The IDSA says, “As testing becomes more widely available, routine testing of hospitalized patients may be important for infection prevention and management at discharge.”

Tier three includes outpatients who are eligible for influenza testing, such as those with conditions like diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and congestive heart failure. Also included in this group are patients older than 50 years with immunocompromised issues. The IDSA notes that “testing of pregnant women and symptomatic children with risk factors is encouraged.”

Tier four includes individuals in communities being monitored by public health and infectious disease authorities.

Sharp Coronado Hospital entrance

Flu Season

Sharp employees will begin getting flu vaccines this week and it is recommended for the community to get the vaccine as a safeguard against potential flu viruses this flu season. Sharp Coronado Hospital’s annual Community Flu Clinic will be held on October 5 and October 9 from 11 am to 4 pm. The clinic will offer free flu shots and will be stationed outside of the Sandermann Auditorium entrance on Soledad Place. Please note that high dose flu vaccines will not be available at these clinics. The Sharp Coronado Community Pharmacy will be offering flu shots Monday through Friday from 10 am to 4 pm. High dose flu vaccines are available at the Community Pharmacy for those wishing this vaccine and are 65 years of age or older.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) outlines types of flu shots for people 65 years and older:

People 65 years and older should get a flu shot, not the nasal spray vaccine. They can get any flu shot approved for use in their age group with no preference for any one over another. There are regular flu shots that are approved for use in people 65 years and older and there are also two vaccines designed specifically for this group:

  • High Dose Flu Vaccine

The high dose vaccine (brand name Fluzone High-Dose) contains four times the amount of antigen (the inactivated virus that promotes a protective immune response) as a regular flu shot. It is associated with a stronger immune response following vaccination (higher antibody production). Results from a clinical trial of more than 30,000 participants showed that adults 65 years and older who received the high dose vaccine had 24% fewer influenza illnesses as compared to those who received the standard dose flu vaccine. The high dose vaccine has been approved for use in the United States since 2009.

  • Adjuvanted Flu Vaccine

The adjuvanted flu vaccine (brand name Fluad) is made with MF59 adjuvant, an additive that can create a stronger immune response to vaccination. In a recent review of multiple vaccine trials, older adults who received a MF59-adjuvated vaccine had a significantly higher immune response than those who received a standard flu vaccine, The adjuvanted vaccine was available for the first time in the United States during the 2016-2017 flu season.

“The COVID 19 pandemic has brought unique challenges and our teams have risen to meet them in creative ways,” comments Stone. The Auxiliary team was challenged when they were required to close the hospital Gift Shop and thrift store, Second Best Shop. In response, they have created new and innovative ways to support the Auxiliary. Space has been dedicated in the Coronado Community Pharmacy featuring Gift Shop items for purchase. In addition, a phone-in option is now available to purchase items from an online Gift Shop where people can view items and click on the link or just call (619) 522-3611 to make a purchase and have a gift delivered directly to a patient’s room. In addition, Second Best Shop is pleased to announce the grand opening of its virtual thrift shop. This online Second est Shop features a variety of offerings, including clothes and household items, for purchase directly on the website and then the team will coordinate with customers for a touchless pick up.

Second Best Thrift Shop

Sharp Coronado Hospital Gift Shop

 

 

 

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Jennifer Velez
Jennifer fell in love with Coronado as a teenager while visiting a college friend. She vowed that someday she would make it her home, and that dream has recently become a reality. Fast forward through completing college with a BA in Journalism, Public Relations and Communications, she then went on to work with a variety of clients. She also taught Journalism and coordinated fundraising for her children’s school, and was a staff writer for San Diego Family Magazine and contributed to other parenting publications. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Celebrate “92118 Day” Anniversary by Wearing Your Coronado Gear

It's been two years since thousands of Coronado residents took part in the first-ever, centennial zip code celebration for Coronado: 92118 Day (9-21-18). This...
Read more
Community News

Arts Education Week: Virtual Recital (video)

In celebration of Arts Education Week, join Mariah Gillespie, Coronado's Cultural Arts Commissioner for arts education, and enjoy performances of Coronado musicians - voice,...
Read more
Business

Sharp Coronado Hospital 50th Anniversary: The Power of Philanthropy, Women, Family and Vision

On Friday, August 7, a special ceremony was held at Sharp Coronado Hospital to mark the 50th anniversary of the dedication of the four-story hospital tower,...
Read more
Community News

Sharp Coronado Hospital Receives 2020 Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award

Sharp Coronado Hospital is pleased to announce it has been named a 2020 Guardian of Excellence Award® winner by Press Ganey. The Guardian of...
Read more
Community News

Public Advocates Office Applauds CPUC Decision Making Water Bills More Affordable and Predictable For Millions of Californians

The Public Advocates Office, the independent consumer advocate at the California Public Utilities Commission (“CPUC”), applauds the CPUC decision that will make water bills...
Read more
Travel

Vandemic Adventure: A Trip Cut Short by Wildfires

After exploring the beautiful Olympic Peninsula in Washington, I drove the van to the North Cascades National Park. Having found a nice place to...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Behind the Badge: CPD Training, Accountability, Statistics

A small community of approximately 25,000 residents, Coronado is a unique place to police due to the town's military presence, many part-time homeowners, tourists...
Read more
Community News

Behind the Badge: A Series on the Coronado Police Department

Being pulled over in your car for a traffic violation is what most people’s impression of police is based on. Coronado Police Chief Chuck...
Read more
Dining

Bluewater Boathouse Adds Temporary Tent City to Accommodate Outdoor Dining

Known as much for its historical charm as its fresh seafood, steaks and dining over the water, Bluewater Boathouse Seafood Grill will reopen after...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Council Awards Community Grants, Hears Parking Enforcement Improvements

Awarding Community Grants was the main focus on the July 21 Coronado City Council meeting. There were 104 public comments submitted in advance, with...
Read more
Business

City Council Approves Temporary Outdoor Space Use to Help Businesses

Four motions were voted on at the Special City Council meeting held July 16, with Councilmember Benzian absent.The first motion unanimously approved was for...
Read more
Dining

Time of Crisis Calls for Creative Measures as Restaurants Strive to Remain Open

This article was updated on July 14 to reflect an update on Bluewater Boathouse's reopening.  Coronado restaurants have shown resiliency during these past few months...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

A Thank You to the Coronado Police Department

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Sebastian Taylor  Coronado Police Department; I Wish I Was Suprised, I'm Not...A few days ago, I witnessed something, something which, to many would...
Read more

Letter in Support of Nick Kato for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Rick and Lanette PerrymanPerhaps at no time in our community’s history has there been such an overwhelming need for sound leadership, and...
Read more

Letter of Endorsement in Support of Nick Kato for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Michael Helfand I'm writing in support of Nick Kato for Coronado school board for two reasons. Every candidate loves our town and wants...
Read more

Letter of Endorsement, Candidate Stacy Keszei, CUSD Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Greg RathsThe following serves as my endorsement for Stacy Keszei, Coronado Unified School Board. Having personally known Stacy for nearly twenty years,...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Community News

COVID-19 and Flu Shot Update From Sharp Coronado Hospital

Six months after the county shut down in response the coronavirus in mid-March, Sharp Coronado CEO Susan Stone shares what the COVID-19 numbers currently...
Read more
Community News

Celebrate “92118 Day” Anniversary by Wearing Your Coronado Gear

It's been two years since thousands of Coronado residents took part in the first-ever, centennial zip code celebration for Coronado: 92118 Day (9-21-18). This...
Read more
Business

Sharp Coronado Hospital 50th Anniversary: The Power of Philanthropy, Women, Family and Vision

On Friday, August 7, a special ceremony was held at Sharp Coronado Hospital to mark the 50th anniversary of the dedication of the four-story hospital tower,...
Read more
Travel

Vandemic Adventure: A Trip Cut Short by Wildfires

After exploring the beautiful Olympic Peninsula in Washington, I drove the van to the North Cascades National Park. Having found a nice place to...
Read more
Education

CUSD Board Meeting: Bridge Learning, Equity Action Plan Updates; Board Members Push for Faster Reopening, More Transparency

The Coronado Unified School District Board meeting was held at the district offices on Thursday, September 10th at 4pm. The topic of the hour?...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.