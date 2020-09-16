San Diego County & Coronado COVID-19 Update

Below is today’s COVID-19 update from the County Health and Human Services Agency with data through Sept. 15.
New State Metrics:
- Under the new state monitoring metrics, San Diego County is currently in Tier 2, also referred to as the Red Tier.
- San Diego’s state-calculated, unadjusted case rate is 7.9. The testing positivity percentage is 4.5%.
- Should the County have an unadjusted rate higher than 7.0 next week, it could be moved into the Purple Tier and more state-imposed restrictions could be implemented on recently-opened businesses.
- The state will assess counties on a weekly basis, with the next report scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Community Setting Outbreaks:
- Five new community outbreaks were confirmed on Sept. 15: three in business settings, one in a grocery/retail and one in a faith-based setting.
- In the past seven days (Sept. 9 through Sept. 15), 17 community outbreaks were confirmed.
- The number of community outbreaks remains above the trigger of seven or more in seven days.
- A community setting outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households over the past 14 days.
Testing:
- 8,644 tests were reported to the County on Sept. 15 and the percentage of new laboratory-confirmed cases was 3%.
- The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive cases is 4.4%. Target is less than 8.0%.
- The 7-day, daily average of tests is 7,838.
Coronado Statistics:
San Diego County Cases:
- 264 new cases were confirmed among San Diego County residents on Sept. 15. The region’s total is now 43,445.
- 37 of the 264 new cases are connected to San Diego State University. The total number of cases connected to SDSU students is here.
- 3,349 or 7.7% of cases have required hospitalization through Sept. 15.
- 787 or 1.8% of all cases and 23.5% of hospitalized cases had to be admitted to an intensive care unit.
San Diego County Deaths:
- Six new COVID-19 deaths were reported in San Diego County on Sept. 15, and region’s total is now 748.
- Three men and three women died between Sept. 9 and Sept. 14, and their ages ranged from early 50s to early 90s.
- All had underlying medical conditions.
