Wednesday, September 16, 2020

San Diego County & Coronado COVID-19 Update

By Managing Editor

Below is today’s COVID-19 update from the County Health and Human Services Agency with data through Sept. 15.

New State Metrics:

  • Under the new state monitoring metrics, San Diego County is currently in Tier 2, also referred to as the Red Tier.
  • San Diego’s state-calculated, unadjusted case rate is 7.9. The testing positivity percentage is 4.5%.covid state 4 tiers color coded
  • Should the County have an unadjusted rate higher than 7.0 next week, it could be moved into the Purple Tier and more state-imposed restrictions could be implemented on recently-opened businesses.
  • The state will assess counties on a weekly basis, with the next report scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Community Setting Outbreaks:

  • Five new community outbreaks were confirmed on Sept. 15: three in business settings, one in a grocery/retail and one in a faith-based setting.
  • In the past seven days (Sept. 9 through Sept. 15), 17 community outbreaks were confirmed.
  • The number of community outbreaks remains above the trigger of seven or more in seven days.
  • A community setting outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households over the past 14 days.
Testing:

  • 8,644 tests were reported to the County on Sept. 15 and the percentage of new laboratory-confirmed cases was 3%.

Percentage of Positive Cases as of September 15, 2020

  • The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive cases is 4.4%. Target is less than 8.0%.
  • The 7-day, daily average of tests is 7,838.

Coronado Statistics:

San Diego County Cases:

  • 264 new cases were confirmed among San Diego County residents on Sept. 15. The region’s total is now 43,445.
  • 37 of the 264 new cases are connected to San Diego State University. The total number of cases connected to SDSU students is here.
  • 3,349 or 7.7% of cases have required hospitalization through Sept. 15.
  • 787 or 1.8% of all cases and 23.5% of hospitalized cases had to be admitted to an intensive care unit.

San Diego County Deaths:

  • Six new COVID-19 deaths were reported in San Diego County on Sept. 15, and region’s total is now 748.
  • Three men and three women died between Sept. 9 and Sept. 14, and their ages ranged from early 50s to early 90s.
  • All had underlying medical conditions.

RELATED:

COVID-19 and Flu Shot Update From Sharp Coronado Hospital

-----
