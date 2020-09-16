Recreation Babysitter Training Camp – Sept. 25

- Advertisement -

Is your teen looking for a means to earn some spending money? Do they enjoy caring for and mentoring younger children? Then the Coronado Recreation and Golf Services Babysitter Training Camp is the perfect opportunity for them. Offered on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., this program will train participants how to manage the care and safety required for supervision of infants and young children. This four-hour hands-on seminar trains teens, ages 11-15, on feeding and diapering babies and toddlers. They will also learn how to recognize an emergency, how to handle choking and will be introduced to infant and child CPR.

Friday, September 25 is a school holiday for CUSD students, so have your teens come learn a new skill that will put them on the path to starting their own babysitting business. Coronado residents can register online now for the Babysitter Training Camp. Starting September 14, 2020 nonresidents of Coronado can register online or by phone. To register online check out the city’s website at www.coronado.ca.us/register and search the registration program for exact class times, locations and age requirements.

To contact the Coronado Recreation and Golf Services Department for additional information, please call 619-522-7342.