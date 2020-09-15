Sharp Coronado Hospital Receives 2020 Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award

Sharp Coronado Hospital is pleased to announce it has been named a 2020 Guardian of Excellence Award® winner by Press Ganey. The Guardian of Excellence Award recognizes top-performing health care organizations that have achieved the 95th percentile or above for performance in Patient Experience in Outpatient Services.

- Advertisement -

The Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award is a nationally recognized symbol of achievement in health care. Presented annually, the award honors clients who consistently sustained performance in the top 5% of all Press Ganey clients for each reporting period during the course of one year.

“The caregivers and staff of Sharp Coronado Hospital touch the lives of patients and their families in profound ways,” said Patrick T. Ryan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Press Ganey. “This award reflects their deep commitment to listening to the voices of their patients and our shared mission to reduce suffering and improve the safety, quality, and experience of patient-centered care. I continue to be humbled and inspired by their heroic efforts to care for patients in the face of the uncertainty, stress, and fear brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Press Ganey is proud to partner with them in this noble work and we congratulate them on this tremendous achievement.”

According to Susan Stone, PhD, RN, Senior Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Sharp Coronado Hospital, the award represents an important recognition from the industry’s leader in measuring, understanding, and improving the delivery of care.

- Advertisement -

“We are honored to receive this prestigious award and are so very proud of our Sharp Coronado Hospital Outpatient Services for their years of dedication and commitment to advancing and innovating patient and family centered care,” said Stone. “Receiving Press Ganey’s Guardian of Excellence Award allows us to celebrate our team and their outstanding performance as they’re recognized amongst the best in the nation. We are extremely honored to receive this award — especially during these unprecedented times — and are grateful to each and every team member that has made this possible.”