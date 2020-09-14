Letter in Support of Nick Kato for School Board

Submitted by Rick and Lanette Perryman

Perhaps at no time in our community’s history has there been such an overwhelming need for sound leadership, and specifically fiscal leadership. Having been a partner at KPMG, Nick has deep experience in finance, and will bring this wealth of knowledge and creativity to help solve our school district budget issues, which one can assume will only get more challenging over time.

With two young kids who will be attending CUSD in a few years, Nick has a vested interest in securing the future for our schools and has some great ideas about how to attract and retain the best teachers, which is key to having high-performing students.

We know Nick to be of impeccable character. He is smart, capable and motivated. We are assured he will put his best foot forward to do a great job to take our schools to the next level.

Sincerely,

Rick and Lanette Perryman

