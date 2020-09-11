Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Friday, September 11, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Education

Too Much Screen Time With Distance Learning?

By Bella Villarin

With distance learning well underway and an unusually excessive amount of time spent at home for many, some students have found themselves on technology for hours on end. Although CUSD bell schedules have provided learners with screen breaks from Zoom meetings, a substantial number of teens choose to spend their free time outside of school checking social media, texting with friends, or catching up on the latest TV shows and movies. This raises a poignant question: is there too much screen time with distance learning? 

A sample PowerSchool page students visit daily during distance learning

- Advertisement -

Freshman Abby Ross has kept connected with the outside world through social media, more specifically Instagram and the newly-famous TikTok app. She spends at least three hours on her phone per day. With the new addition of distance learning, she is now on her computer for an extra four and a half hours. With only two breaks between classes on a typical day, one fifteen minutes and the other forty-five minutes, Abby often finds herself struggling to take her eyes off of technology. 

Some have increased their screen time on social media in order to stay connected with the outside world
- Advertisement -

“I try to make sure during my breaks to walk around the house, talk to my family, or even grab a glass of water to rest my eyes from being on a computer all day,” Abby explained. “I think with distance learning, kids around my age already have a major screen time problem, but now with the added distance learning into the mix it has become an even bigger issue.”

Abby has a valid point about teenagers already devoting excess amounts of time to their technology. With distance learning and the COVID-19 pandemic present, these issues further encourage students to spend more time at home and on their technological devices. Common sense dictates that too much screen time is not healthy for one’s eyes, especially for a developing teen. So, if learning virtually has negative health impacts, how soon can kids go back to attending school on campus? That question can only be answered with time, but many are yearning to go back to in-person learning.

Abby shared, “I hope we can get into classes sooner to have more of a social life other than being on a computer all day.”

Sloane Walsh, a junior at CHS, is a proud member of CoSA musical theater. After her regular Zoom classes, she participates in CoSA for one to two hours on a typical day. This adds up to about eight hours of screen time per day, not including her downtime spent on social media and watching television shows. 

“So far I have not been too stressed [about time management], but it has been hard to do homework, classwork, and find time to still be social with my friends. I am actually really glad that they gave us screen breaks. I think that really helps,” Sloane commented.

Sloane benefits from screen breaks, but she still spends over half her waking hours on technology. This situation is vastly different from the on-campus experience pre-COVID-19, where computers were only needed occasionally. 

Kailani Lenert, class of 2024, has a slightly different opinion on the amount of screen time she and her fellow classmates have. 

“I do believe that there is too much screen time during distance learning. At school, a significant portion of the class involves watching the teacher explain a concept, but with distance learning, we are on our screens for 45 minutes to an hour and a half straight,” she described. “Pre-COVID, I was not on devices nearly as much as I am now. I have more free time now, including time between each class, and I am on my phone during most of that extra time. Since I have been on my phone more during this time, I have also been using social media more.”

Abby, Sloane, and Kailani have all experienced an increase in their technology use. During these unprecedented times, it is important that students stay connected with friends and family along with completing schoolwork and attending Zoom classes. However, there needs to be a balance between screen time and interacting with the real world. As the 2020-2021 school year progresses, students should take advantage of opportunities to maintain their health and well-being, and sanity.

 

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A freshman at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Books by Authors of Color and on Issues of Race in CHS Curriculum

In response to community calls for promoting diversity and inclusion in the Coronado schools, the Coronado Unified School District Governing Board announced the creation...
Read more
Community News

9/11 Memorial at Coronado High School – ‘Never Forget’

Coronado High School's Navy Junior ROTC (Reserve Officer Training Corps) placed flags in the CHS quad to honor and remember those that perished and...
Read more
Education

CUSD Board Candidate Mike Canada is Ready to Tackle Issues with Diverse Experience

With dedication and diverse experience, Mike Canada would like to get to work on the CUSD Governing Board. He has lived in Coronado for...
Read more
Education

For School Board Candidate Whitney Antrim, Helping Others Through Conflict is a Way of Life

Whitney Antrim has a successful career as a Deputy Public Defender for the County of San Diego, a family with two young children, and...
Read more
Community News

14 Minute Documentary is a Must Watch Video – Do Not Drink & Drive

The Coronado Times is sharing the below 14 minute video to remind everyone about the life-changing and often, life-ending repercussions of drinking and driving. ...
Read more
Education

CUSD Board Candidate Stacy Keszei Firm on Positions

Coronado Unified School District governing board candidate Stacy Keszei is quick speaking and full of passion; and she stands by her opinion on today's...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter of Endorsement in Support of Nick Kato for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Michael Helfand I'm writing in support of Nick Kato for Coronado school board for two reasons. Every candidate loves our town and wants...
Read more

Letter of Endorsement, Candidate Stacy Keszei, CUSD Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Greg RathsThe following serves as my endorsement for Stacy Keszei, Coronado Unified School Board. Having personally known Stacy for nearly twenty years,...
Read more

Nick Kato and Superintendent Karl Mueller (Video)

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Nick Kato Here are some video highlights from my conversation with Superintendent Karl Mueller.We discuss many of the items brought up in the most...
Read more

No Hotel at The Cays

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Daron CaseBy now you may have heard about a 100+ unit hotel proposed to be built on North Grand Caribe Isle in the...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Community News

9/11 Memorial at Coronado High School – ‘Never Forget’

Coronado High School's Navy Junior ROTC (Reserve Officer Training Corps) placed flags in the CHS quad to honor and remember those that perished and...
Read more
City of Coronado

Mayor Bailey Runs On Track Record

Mayor Richard Bailey said a friend who doesn’t live in Coronado texted him recently joking, “Congrats on having the job that literally no one...
Read more
Education

CUSD Board Candidate Mike Canada is Ready to Tackle Issues with Diverse Experience

With dedication and diverse experience, Mike Canada would like to get to work on the CUSD Governing Board. He has lived in Coronado for...
Read more
Education

For School Board Candidate Whitney Antrim, Helping Others Through Conflict is a Way of Life

Whitney Antrim has a successful career as a Deputy Public Defender for the County of San Diego, a family with two young children, and...
Read more
Community News

County Case Rate Increasing; Could Move to More Restrictive Tier

The case rate for the region increased in the past week, placing the County at risk of dropping to Tier 1, the highest-risk level.The...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.