Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Military

Naval Base Coronado Galley Wins Award for Outstanding Food Service

By Coronado Times

Source: Naval Base Coronado Facebook Page

Naval Base Coronado Galley was announced as the 2020 Captain Edward F. Ney Memorial Award winner for large ashore mess category.

- Advertisement -

Last Friday, RDML Bette Bolivar, CNRSW, along with CAPT John DePree, and the NBC leadership met with the team at the NAB galley to congratulate them on their tremendous accomplishment.

“This is the A-Team,” RDML Bolivar said. “The level of expertise, the level of food service, whether it’s putting awesome meals out on the line there, to customer service, you have a history of that.” She thanked the CS’s for not only representing Naval Base Coronado, but for also representing Navy Region Southwest.

- Advertisement -

The NEY Award is given annually to Navy galleys of each category of ship and shore commands that earn a five-star rating in a week long inspection for food service excellence.

“Naval Base Coronado’s superb performance of outstanding food service teams earned the NAB galley the title of the ‘Best of the Best in the West’ in food service excellence,” said Mr. Ed Labao, Food Service Director, Commander Navy Region Southwest.

Extensive coordination is required to operate six galleys to ensure Naval Base Coronado dining facilities receive the required food sustainment. A 100% inventory of $6M worth of provisions must be maintained to support 142 tenant commands, to include Naval Special Warfare (NSW), Basic Underwater Demolition School (BUDS), Training Detachment (TRADET), and visiting units. The Food Service Division’s mission is to sustain a high readiness and provide the highest quality base operating support and quality of life services to both assigned and visiting personnel.

“The key ingredient to a successful food service operation is to follow daily upkeep of sanitation, safety, financial management, constant training, and administration. Top it off with passion and dedication of each Food Service team. That is what it takes to be a Ney winner. It’s a huge milestone for Naval Base Coronado to win the Ney,” said CWO3 Teschelle Tiongco, NBC Food Service Officer.

“It was really a group effort. Support from everyone from the command and tenant commands was pouring in as we prepared for the big day. It is truly an honor to be part of this award winning group,” said Chief Culinary Specialist Richard Martel, Food Production Chief.

Naval Base Coronado galley underwent a thorough inspection of their food service division on Oct. 31, where they were evaluated against multiple criteria for the award, to include cleanliness, food quality, organization, inventory, galley presentation and culinary specialist level of knowledge.

“It took a tremendous amount of hard work and dedication from both our military and civilian personnel. We have a great pool of talented culinary specialists and food service attendants, and I feel blessed and extremely proud of our team,” said Chief Culinary Specialist Marife Aborde, Food Service Division Leading Culinary Specialist. Aborde went on to say that all of the team’s hard work paid off and it showed.

The Ney award for food service excellence was established by the Secretary of the Navy in 1958, to honor CAPT Edward F. Ney, who served as the head of the Subsistence Division of the Bureau of Supplies and Account during World War II.

Source:  Naval Base Coronado Facebook Page

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Coronado Times
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Military

Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Holds Change of Command

Vice Adm. Roy I. Kitchener relieved Vice Adm. Richard Brown as Commander, Naval Surface Forces (COMNAVSURFOR) and Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet...
Read more
Military

Coronado Marines Elect New Leadership

The Coronado Marine Corps League swore in new leadership on the 25th of July in a time-honored ceremony held at the Coronado golf course.Chris...
Read more
Military

Stability Concerns Add Challenges for Firefighters Aboard USS Bonhomme Richard

UPDATED July 16, 1:00pm - In a statement Thursday afternoon, Rear Admiral Philip E. Sobeck Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Three shared: After four days of...
Read more
History

Tearing Down Racism or Erasing Our History?

Republished with permission of Edward Anthony Moore IIIThere has been a lot of debate about whether or not we should be tearing down statues...
Read more
Military

Firefighters Enter 3rd Day of Battle Against Fire Aboard USS Bonhomme Richard

UPDATED July 15, 2020 9:15am - As of 6 am Pacific time July 15, firefighting teams continue operations on board USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD...
Read more
Military

Coronado Based Crews Contribute to Firefighting Efforts on USS Bonhomme Richard

This article was updated at 2:30pm July 13 with a statement from the Coast Guard, and again at 8:15pm.Fed Fire continues to lead the...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Business

Multiple Restaurants Temporarily Close as Workers Test Positive for COVID-19

UPDATE July 20, 2020: High Tide Bottle Shop & Kitchen reopened on July 19.UPDATE July 9, 2020:  The Henry and McP's Irish Pub are...
Read more
Community News

Video: Navy Leap Frogs Parachute into Coronado

The Coronado Fourth of July Parade Committee and the Navy Leap Frogs brought some Independence Day thrills to Glorietta Bay with these "on-the-spot" landings...
Read more
Community News

Silver Strand State Beach Parking Lots to be Closed July 3-5

The City of Coronado confirmed that parking lots at Silver Strand State Beach will be closed from July 3-5.  The Silver Strand State Beach...
Read more
Military

“Task Force One Navy” Established to Combat Discrimination in the Navy

The Navy stood up a special task force June 30, to address the issues of racism, sexism and other destructive biases and their impact...
Read more
City of Coronado

SANDAG Denies Coronado’s Appeal to Limit 1,001 New Housing Units

In January 2020, the San Diego Association of Governments distributed its allocation of planned housing units under the regional housing needs allocation (RHNA) to...
Read more
Community News

19 California Counties on Watch List for Increased COVID-19 Restrictions

With the July 4 holiday weekend only days away, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Monday that 19 counties home to 72% of the...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Nick Kato and Superintendent Karl Mueller (Video)

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Nick Kato Here are some video highlights from my conversation with Superintendent Karl Mueller.We discuss many of the items brought up in the most...
Read more

No Hotel at The Cays

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Daron CaseBy now you may have heard about a 100+ unit hotel proposed to be built on North Grand Caribe Isle in the...
Read more

Mike Canada Announces Candidacy for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mike CanadaDear Friends and Neighbors,I humbly announce my candidacy for the Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) Board.Coronado has been my family’s home...
Read more

Nick Kato and Mayor Richard Bailey Conversations (Video)

Education
Submitted by Nick Kato Here are some video highlights from my conversation with Mayor Richard Bailey.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3I7KFpocpgIhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HLZIw0Ma2Kshttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YJz6RMLPU70 View the entire conversation here and learn more about why I’m running...
Read more

NEW STORIES

People

Emile Fischbeck Celebrates Being 100 Years Young

Emile Fischbeck, who recently turned 100, started driving at the age of 12 before driver’s licenses were even in existence. Originally from Virginia, her...
Read more
Education

Local Group Advocates for Diversity and Inclusion at Coronado Schools

As the school year begins, a new local organization is calling on the Coronado Unified School District to build a more inclusive community. InclusioNado...
Read more
Education

Nick Kato Rolls Up His Sleeves: School Board Candidate Talks Budget, Diversity, and Teacher Compensation

Nick Kato is new to town, but he’s not wasting any time getting to know people. In fact, he’s chatted up some of the...
Read more
City of Coronado

Tim Rohan Takes a Stand: City Council Candidate Talks COVID, Communication, and Cross-Border Sewage

“I’m not a politician,” says Tim Rohan, who moved to Coronado as a first-grader in 1961. “I have no higher political ambitions.”So why is...
Read more
Obituaries

Richard (Butch) Parker (1958-2020)

Richard Austin (Butch) Parker passed at home peacefully August 3, 2020.  Surfer, sailor, shipwright, competitive yacht racer, carpenter and commercial diver; he and his...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.