Naval Base Coronado Galley Wins Award for Outstanding Food Service

Naval Base Coronado Galley was announced as the 2020 Captain Edward F. Ney Memorial Award winner for large ashore mess category.

Last Friday, RDML Bette Bolivar, CNRSW, along with CAPT John DePree, and the NBC leadership met with the team at the NAB galley to congratulate them on their tremendous accomplishment.

“This is the A-Team,” RDML Bolivar said. “The level of expertise, the level of food service, whether it’s putting awesome meals out on the line there, to customer service, you have a history of that.” She thanked the CS’s for not only representing Naval Base Coronado, but for also representing Navy Region Southwest.

The NEY Award is given annually to Navy galleys of each category of ship and shore commands that earn a five-star rating in a week long inspection for food service excellence.

“Naval Base Coronado’s superb performance of outstanding food service teams earned the NAB galley the title of the ‘Best of the Best in the West’ in food service excellence,” said Mr. Ed Labao, Food Service Director, Commander Navy Region Southwest.

Extensive coordination is required to operate six galleys to ensure Naval Base Coronado dining facilities receive the required food sustainment. A 100% inventory of $6M worth of provisions must be maintained to support 142 tenant commands, to include Naval Special Warfare (NSW), Basic Underwater Demolition School (BUDS), Training Detachment (TRADET), and visiting units. The Food Service Division’s mission is to sustain a high readiness and provide the highest quality base operating support and quality of life services to both assigned and visiting personnel.

“The key ingredient to a successful food service operation is to follow daily upkeep of sanitation, safety, financial management, constant training, and administration. Top it off with passion and dedication of each Food Service team. That is what it takes to be a Ney winner. It’s a huge milestone for Naval Base Coronado to win the Ney,” said CWO3 Teschelle Tiongco, NBC Food Service Officer.

“It was really a group effort. Support from everyone from the command and tenant commands was pouring in as we prepared for the big day. It is truly an honor to be part of this award winning group,” said Chief Culinary Specialist Richard Martel, Food Production Chief.

Naval Base Coronado galley underwent a thorough inspection of their food service division on Oct. 31, where they were evaluated against multiple criteria for the award, to include cleanliness, food quality, organization, inventory, galley presentation and culinary specialist level of knowledge.

“It took a tremendous amount of hard work and dedication from both our military and civilian personnel. We have a great pool of talented culinary specialists and food service attendants, and I feel blessed and extremely proud of our team,” said Chief Culinary Specialist Marife Aborde, Food Service Division Leading Culinary Specialist. Aborde went on to say that all of the team’s hard work paid off and it showed.

The Ney award for food service excellence was established by the Secretary of the Navy in 1958, to honor CAPT Edward F. Ney, who served as the head of the Subsistence Division of the Bureau of Supplies and Account during World War II.

Source: Naval Base Coronado Facebook Page