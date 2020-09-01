Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Calling All Coronado Musicians!

By Coronado Arts

Photo courtesy of Cultural Arts Commission

The Coronado Cultural Arts Commission and the City of Coronado look forward to celebrating Arts Education Week from September 13-19, 2020. As part of the extensive programming in the works, they are planning a Virtual Music Recital and would like to invite musicians of all ages and skill levels to participate. Here’s how:

  • Record a video of yourself playing or singing a 2-3 minute song.
    • Pianists: if you would like to record your song on a grand piano, you can schedule a time to film at the library.
    • Be sure to use 16:9 wide format. Turn your phone horizontally. Avoid background noise. Include name and title of piece in your e-mail or text.
  • If you are under the age of 18, complete this form.
  • Stay tuned to www.coronadoarts.com/artsedweek for the premier of our first ever Coronado Virtual Music Recital!

DEADLINE: Wednesday, September 9

Photo courtesy of Cultural Arts Commission

E-MAIL OR TEXT ALL MATERIALS AND QUESTIONS TO:
Mariah Gillespie, Arts Education Commissioner
mariah@msmariahsmusic.com
619-866-5638

Coronado Arts
Coronado Artshttp://coronadoarts.com/

Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

