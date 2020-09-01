Calling All Coronado Musicians!

The Coronado Cultural Arts Commission and the City of Coronado look forward to celebrating Arts Education Week from September 13-19, 2020. As part of the extensive programming in the works, they are planning a Virtual Music Recital and would like to invite musicians of all ages and skill levels to participate. Here’s how:
- Record a video of yourself playing or singing a 2-3 minute song.
- Pianists: if you would like to record your song on a grand piano, you can schedule a time to film at the library.
- Be sure to use 16:9 wide format. Turn your phone horizontally. Avoid background noise. Include name and title of piece in your e-mail or text.
- If you are under the age of 18, complete this form.
- Stay tuned to www.coronadoarts.com/artsedweek for the premier of our first ever Coronado Virtual Music Recital!
DEADLINE: Wednesday, September 9
E-MAIL OR TEXT ALL MATERIALS AND QUESTIONS TO:
Mariah Gillespie, Arts Education Commissioner
mariah@msmariahsmusic.com
619-866-5638
