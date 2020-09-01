Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
EntertainmentDining

Bluewater Boathouse ‘Tent City’ Grill Offers Stunning Views and Cuisine

By Jennifer Velez

From the moment we walked up to the hostess stand outside Bluewater Boathouse ‘Tent City’ Grill, we were welcomed and noticed that they were diligently adhering to the new safety protocols, seating only one party at a time and sanitizing as needed. We felt very comfortable with the procedures in place and General Manager Derik Morse commented, “I have to give kudos to my core staff for learning and adapting to all the new rules. They have chipped in wherever we needed to make things run smoothly.”

- Advertisement -

Since we arrived a few minutes before our 5 pm reservation, we waited our turn to be seated at a table at the end of the patio with the most amazing view of the yachts moored in the bay. A huge fish lover, my husband Flavio selected the halibut which our server Katie, who was very personable and attentive, had suggested due to it currently being in season. When Flavio was opting for the chimichurri sauce, Katie highly recommended pairing the halibut with the lemon butter caper sauce instead. While that is not normally his first choice, he took her recommendation and was glad, saying that it perfectly complimented the moist and flaky fish, which was coupled with scalloped potatoes and a seasonal squash vegetable medley. The grilled lemon was a nice presentation on the plate.

Bluewater Boathouse halibutSince I am not the biggest fish fan, I opted for the tender Top Sirloin with garlic herb butter, accompanied by cheesy scalloped potatoes, grilled grape tomatoes, and asparagus.  To say we are big fans of the crusty sourdough bread, that precedes the meal, is an understatement, and we weren’t disappointed. The decadent key lime pie with raspberry coulis was the perfect way to top off our outstanding meal.

- Advertisement -

Bluewater Boathouse top sirloinMany devoted Bluewater followers request their ever-popular New England Clam Chowder, with a recipe used in all eight of the company’s restaurants, which also have similar menus. They also offer oysters on the half shell, steamed clams, baked crab and artichoke dip and a variety of other appetizers and salads. Fish lovers will have a hard time deciding between the multitude of options, including fish tacos, beer battered fish and chips, lobster rolls, and more. A choice of six fresh fish varieties including sanddabs, Pacific mahi mahi, trout, Scottish salmon, and swordfish can be paired with a signature sauce and come with two tasty sides from healthy vegetables to splurging on house made potato chips or French fries. An angus cheeseburger, steak, and chicken under a brick are alternatives for the non-fish devotees.

While we didn’t sample any of their libations, Bluewater has an extensive handcrafted cocktail, wine, and brewskis menu. A crowd favorite is the Captain’s Mai Tai, which is a combination of rums, pineapple juice, lime, triple sec, almond and simple syrup, served in a souvenir mug.

“We have been pleased at how the locals have responded to our tent city concept. Some knew the history and others have enjoyed learning about it,” says Morse. This iconic boathouse restaurant sets the stage for a memorable evening with a quiet ambiance and deliciously prepared food. As we looked around, we saw a mixed blend of guests from families with kids to seniors, all enjoying themselves in a safe and relaxed setting. A children’s menu is available for more persnickety taste buds.

With the new blue tent city addition in the front of the restaurant, they can accommodate 119 diners. Having only recently reopened since the pandemic shut down indoor dining, starting this week they will be open for dinner seven nights a week, in addition to lunch on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Morse says they are working towards increasing to daily lunches by hiring additional staff to accommodate this. The maximum party size allowed is currently 10. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 619-435-0155.

The motto from their menu speaks to everyone:

“Here’s to tall ships, to small ships, to all the ships on the sea. But the best ships are friendship, here’s to you and me.”

 

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Jennifer Velez
Jennifer fell in love with Coronado as a teenager while visiting a college friend. She vowed that someday she would make it her home, and that dream has recently become a reality. Fast forward through completing college with a BA in Journalism, Public Relations and Communications, she then went on to work with a variety of clients. She also taught Journalism and coordinated fundraising for her children’s school, and was a staff writer for San Diego Family Magazine and contributed to other parenting publications. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Dining

Let’s Taco ‘Bout Ricochino: Premium Taco Meal Kits Delivered to Your Door

It came in a cheerful little box. I could just tell there was something special inside.I was right.Introducing premium taco kits from Ricochino, the...
Read more
Dining

The New Normal for Golfing During a Pandemic

The Coronado Golf Course, located at 2000 Visalia Row, along with the adjacent restaurant, Feast and Fareway, have both been impacted by the Coronavirus...
Read more
Business

Coronado Brewing Celebrates 24th Anniversary with Release of Gentle Giant Triple Hazy IPA

It’s Better Than a Party, It’s a Promo Weekend! Every August, Coronado Brewing Company celebrates another year spent brewing award-winning beer in the capital of...
Read more
Dining

Coronado Rotarians Rally for Nicky Rottens

It has been a tough year for Coronado businesses, with changing regulations and fear of the pandemic threatening the future. Coronado Rotary...
Read more
Dining

Bluewater Boathouse Adds Temporary Tent City to Accommodate Outdoor Dining

Known as much for its historical charm as its fresh seafood, steaks and dining over the water, Bluewater Boathouse Seafood Grill will reopen after...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Offers Third Dine Out! Coronado Picnic

The next Dine Out! Coronado is set for this weekend, July 31-Aug. 2. All you need for your organized picnic is a takeout order...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

City Council Awards Community Grants, Hears Parking Enforcement Improvements

Awarding Community Grants was the main focus on the July 21 Coronado City Council meeting. There were 104 public comments submitted in advance, with...
Read more
Business

City Council Approves Temporary Outdoor Space Use to Help Businesses

Four motions were voted on at the Special City Council meeting held July 16, with Councilmember Benzian absent.The first motion unanimously approved was for...
Read more
Dining

Time of Crisis Calls for Creative Measures as Restaurants Strive to Remain Open

This article was updated on July 14 to reflect an update on Bluewater Boathouse's reopening.  Coronado restaurants have shown resiliency during these past few months...
Read more
Community News

COVID-19 Update from Sharp Coronado Hospital

With the renewed concerns about COVID-19 exposure, we reached out to Sharp Coronado Hospital Chief Executive Officer Susan Stone, PhD RN FACHE, for answers...
Read more
Business

Worldwide Goods for a Good Cause at Fair Trade Décor

With masks as the new normal and quickly becoming a fashion statement, Elizabeth Paganelli, owner of Fair Trade Décor, quickly sold out of the...
Read more
Business

Coronado Ferry Landing Getting Back to Business

With its combination of shops and restaurants, the Coronado Ferry Landing was one of the places in town that didn’t entirely shut down during...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Nick Kato and Superintendent Karl Mueller (Video)

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Nick Kato Here are some video highlights from my conversation with Superintendent Karl Mueller.We discuss many of the items brought up in the most...
Read more

No Hotel at The Cays

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Daron CaseBy now you may have heard about a 100+ unit hotel proposed to be built on North Grand Caribe Isle in the...
Read more

Mike Canada Announces Candidacy for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mike CanadaDear Friends and Neighbors,I humbly announce my candidacy for the Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) Board.Coronado has been my family’s home...
Read more

Nick Kato and Mayor Richard Bailey Conversations (Video)

Education
Submitted by Nick Kato Here are some video highlights from my conversation with Mayor Richard Bailey.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3I7KFpocpgIhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HLZIw0Ma2Kshttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YJz6RMLPU70 View the entire conversation here and learn more about why I’m running...
Read more

NEW STORIES

People

Emile Fischbeck Celebrates Being 100 Years Young

Emile Fischbeck, who recently turned 100, started driving at the age of 12 before driver’s licenses were even in existence. Originally from Virginia, her...
Read more
Education

Local Group Advocates for Diversity and Inclusion at Coronado Schools

As the school year begins, a new local organization is calling on the Coronado Unified School District to build a more inclusive community. InclusioNado...
Read more
Education

Nick Kato Rolls Up His Sleeves: School Board Candidate Talks Budget, Diversity, and Teacher Compensation

Nick Kato is new to town, but he’s not wasting any time getting to know people. In fact, he’s chatted up some of the...
Read more
City of Coronado

Tim Rohan Takes a Stand: City Council Candidate Talks COVID, Communication, and Cross-Border Sewage

“I’m not a politician,” says Tim Rohan, who moved to Coronado as a first-grader in 1961. “I have no higher political ambitions.”So why is...
Read more
Obituaries

Richard (Butch) Parker (1958-2020)

Richard Austin (Butch) Parker passed at home peacefully August 3, 2020.  Surfer, sailor, shipwright, competitive yacht racer, carpenter and commercial diver; he and his...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.