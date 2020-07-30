Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Thursday, July 30, 2020

Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
EntertainmentDiningFeatured

Bluewater Boathouse Adds Temporary Tent City to Accommodate Outdoor Dining

By Jennifer Velez

Bluewater BoathouseKnown as much for its historical charm as its fresh seafood, steaks and dining over the water, Bluewater Boathouse Seafood Grill will reopen after being closed for more than four months. General Manager Derik Morse says that this has been a difficult time in the restaurant’s storied history. When the pandemic hit, they quickly closed the restaurant on March 16, and now plan to have a soft reopening on Thursday, July 30 and open for dinner on Friday, July 31. With only half of their staff returning, they are planning to open with a condensed menu Wednesdays through Sundays for dinner from 4 pm to 9 pm.

Bluewater didn’t stay open to offer take-out food, as many other restaurants did, because they felt their menu items are best served fresh from the kitchen, not via delayed delivery. Takeout meals are usually less than ten percent of their business.

- Advertisement -

Bluewater BoathouseMorse embraces the history of the building and misses giving tours upstairs in the Boathouse to customers. He knows guests will miss being inside the historic building, but is thrilled to create this new temporary “tent city” outside so they can open.

“I am excited to debut our new outdoor dining experience on the sidewalk and circle area and get back to business providing our customers with delicious food and excellent service,” he comments.

With a storied past starting in 1887 as a boathouse for The Del, the building has also been a bath house for The Del’s Tent City, a maritime research facility, event space, and the Chart House.

- Advertisement -

The pop up Bluewater Boathouse Tent City Grill will seat about 130 guests outside under 14 bright blue tents with solar lighting, and be reminiscent of the original Tent City. Guests will enter through a tent at the hostess stand and be escorted to an outdoor table where servers will share historical facts about the Boathouse and Tent City.

Vintage postcard of the Hotel del Coronado’s Tent City

- Advertisement -

Throughout the COVID-19 shutdown, Morse and the restaurant group Bluewater Grill, which has eight other restaurants, have been watching the incremental restaurant openings, with the Coronado location being the last to open.

“The owners listened to staff regarding their safety concerns and made the decision to remain closed. They didn’t base it solely on financial decisions. They waited until the time was right, when staff and customers would feel safe and comfortable,” comments Morse.

Even though the restaurant has been closed, Morse and Manager Autumn Vaughn have come in multiple times a week to keep up with the required safety precautions. They had just gotten their large indoor dining space sanitized and organized for social distancing, ready to open, but then the County Health Order mandated only outdoor dining. Their current patios would have only accommodated only 37 guests, so Morse worked closely with the city to come up with the expanded Tent City dining experience on the front circle driveway to make opening viable.

Some of Bluewater’s most popular menu items include: Chipotle Swordfish, Fish and Chips, Top Sirloin, and Brick Chicken. Remember that crusty sourdough bread that arrived piping hot on the table? Unfortunately, the bread company went out of business, but they are working to secure a new purveyor. Blackberry Bourbon Lemonade and Captain’s Mai Tai are among their most popular libations.

As additional staff is hired, Bluewater Boathouse hopes to be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner soon. Calling for reservations is recommended at 619-435-0155.

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Jennifer Velez
Jennifer fell in love with Coronado as a teenager while visiting a college friend. She vowed that someday she would make it her home, and that dream has recently become a reality. Fast forward through completing college with a BA in Journalism, Public Relations and Communications, she then went on to work with a variety of clients. She also taught Journalism and coordinated fundraising for her children’s school, and was a staff writer for San Diego Family Magazine and contributed to other parenting publications. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

City Offers Third Dine Out! Coronado Picnic

The next Dine Out! Coronado is set for this weekend, July 31-Aug. 2. All you need for your organized picnic is a takeout order...
Read more
City of Coronado

Election Season: How to Run for City Council or CUSD Board

Current events are emotionally and politically charged right now. For those who are ready to take action, now is the time. Whether you want...
Read more
City of Coronado

Whitney Benzian Reflects on City Council Experience

Whitney Benzian will not be running for reelection on the Coronado City Council, describing the difficult decision he has been thinking about for a...
Read more
Business

UPDATE: Planning Commission Denies “Crown Manor” Proposal for Overnight Guests & Events

UPDATE July 28, 2020 - The Planning Commission today denied the request for a Major Special Use Permit that would have set in motion...
Read more
Business

Coronado Offers Business-to-Business COVID-19 Education, Monitoring

Coronado entered into a unique agreement in May with local nonprofit Coronado MainStreet to help local businesses comply with San Diego County’s Safe Reopening...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Offers 2nd Outdoor Dining Venue: Dine Out Coronado!

The City, the Coronado Chamber of Commerce and Coronado MainStreet hope residents join them in supporting local restaurants impacted by the ongoing pandemic by...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Business

Penny Rothschild and Emerald C Gallery Exude Creative Energy

An eclectic, creative space, with coastal vibe art, showcasing all mediums, is how Penny Rothschild describes Emerald C Gallery. Originally from Tulsa, Oklahoma, Penny...
Read more
Dining

Blue Bridge Hospitality Restaurants Embrace the Future of Dining

Coronado resident David Spatafore didn’t grow up dreaming of owning one restaurant, let alone running a diverse collection of eateries, but he was drawn...
Read more
Dining

Cuisine and Ambiance Create Inviting Dining Experience at Reopened Chez Loma

While their food career paths are similar, General Manager Heather Nunnelly and Chef Celestina “Cel” Ford arrived at Chez Loma from very different avenues....
Read more
City of Coronado

City Council: Caltrans Relinquishment, Sea Level Rise, Cultural Arts Commission

After more than a decade of discussion, the biggest decision of the Council meeting was to move forward on the Road Relinquishment for State...
Read more
People

Local Voices: The Conversation Starts With All of Us

"We need to start the conversation of racial inequality early at home and then continue it all through school. Education is one of the...
Read more
People

Local Voices: Focus on the Positive and the Facts Amidst Racism

"I believe that the world is changing, and we must now challenge ourselves to see all views,” says Andrea Kane, who is married to...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Whitney Antrim Announces Candidacy for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Whitney N. Antrim Dear Friends and Neighbors,I am excited to announce my candidacy for a seat on the Coronado Unified School Board. I...
Read more

The High Cost of Free Parking in Coronado

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Ryan Crane“It’s not exactly free parking, but it’s darn close.” These were the words of city staff referring to the unanimous city...
Read more

Strongly Oppose Crown Manor Proposal

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Jim RunnerI have owned 1007 Ocean Blvd, right next door to Crown Manor since 1992, and I most strongly oppose the proposal...
Read more

The Crown Manor Affair

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Andy KoczonThe proposal by Mr. Christopher Bower (owner of Crown Manor) and the Hotel del Coronado (The Hilton Hotels Corporation) to commercialize...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Dining

Bluewater Boathouse Adds Temporary Tent City to Accommodate Outdoor Dining

Known as much for its historical charm as its fresh seafood, steaks and dining over the water, Bluewater Boathouse Seafood Grill will reopen after...
Read more
City of Coronado

Election Season: How to Run for City Council or CUSD Board

Current events are emotionally and politically charged right now. For those who are ready to take action, now is the time. Whether you want...
Read more
City of Coronado

Whitney Benzian Reflects on City Council Experience

Whitney Benzian will not be running for reelection on the Coronado City Council, describing the difficult decision he has been thinking about for a...
Read more
Business

UPDATE: Planning Commission Denies “Crown Manor” Proposal for Overnight Guests & Events

UPDATE July 28, 2020 - The Planning Commission today denied the request for a Major Special Use Permit that would have set in motion...
Read more
Business

Coronado Offers Business-to-Business COVID-19 Education, Monitoring

Coronado entered into a unique agreement in May with local nonprofit Coronado MainStreet to help local businesses comply with San Diego County’s Safe Reopening...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.