Thursday, August 27, 2020

Education

CUSD Update – Responsible & Methodical Decision Making in Plans to Reopen Schools

"REMEMBER, HOPE IS A GOOD THING, MAYBE THE BEST OF THINGS, AND NO GOOD THING EVER DIES." - Steven King

By Karl Mueller, CUSD Superintendent

Coronado Unified School District will continue to practice responsible and hopeful decision-making in our plans to reopen schools. Our return to campus will be executed in accordance with guidelines issued by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). Our first priority is safety and we must make a realistic evaluation/assessment of potential consequences stemming from our actions, and effects on the physical, emotional, and academic well-being of all of our students and staff.

Also essential is the structure and continuity of learning for our students during transition and communication to families about any changes. Recognizing the need for well planned transitions, we purposefully included language requiring a two week notification prior to any adjustment of schedule or transition back to in-person instruction in our Memorandum of Understanding with the Association of Coronado Teachers. This provision affords adequate time for the planning necessary for implementation of often-changing health and learning mitigation strategies, as well as updated communications sent to shareholders.

Our efforts this summer have positioned us to be able to respond quickly to changes in safety guidelines while providing rigorous learning experiences in a variety of settings and conditions. We have prepared mitigation plans, procured PPE equipment, and identified logistical supports which adhere to existing safety protocols. Direction from the State regarding mandated health screening (for staff and students), cohort size, and capacity maximums are still being defined.

We reopen tomorrow in BRIDGE and will remain in a remote learning environment as we monitor and adhere to the State Safe Reopening plans. The return to campus process will happen in phases, beginning with providing opportunities for our most vulnerable students as defined by CDE. We will initiate this two week window immediately with an anticipated return of our first cohorts on September 14. The timeline to initiate our second ‘phase’ will begin shortly thereafter and will be structured in alignment with conditions set by the San Diego CDPH.

As we have stated throughout the summer, we want our students back on campus as quickly and as safely as possible. It is imperative that we do this methodically. We appreciate your understanding as we continue to navigate these uncertainties together.

Respectfully,
Karl Mueller

 

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Karl Mueller, CUSD Superintendent

