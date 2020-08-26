Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Thursday, August 27, 2020

Education

San Diego County Says Schools Could Reopen as Early as September 1

By Managing Editor

San Diego County announced yesterday that since the County’s case rate for COVID-19 has been, and appears likely to remain, below 100 cases per every 100,000 residents, all schools in the region, kindergarten through 12th grade, could reopen for in-person instruction beginning Sept. 1.

Schools that choose to reopen must follow the guidance for schools and school-based programs. The guidance applies to in-person learning and distance learning.

County public health officer Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H. said, “San Diegans have done a tremendous job in helping us to keep the local case rate below 100.”

Schools districts and charter and private schools must meet the state public health requirements and must develop and implement their own reopening plan.

“Ever since schools made the decision in March to close campuses to prevent the spread of COVID, we have been focused on creating plans to reopen safely,” said Superintendent Paul Gothold, San Diego County Office of Education. “All of us in education miss our school communities. This year is hard for educators and families alike, and back-to-school just hasn’t been the same.”

COVID-19 Testing for Students, Teachers

The County is getting about $20 million in state funds to expand COVID-19 testing and conduct more surveillance and contact tracing.

The California Department of Public Health recommends periodic surveillance testing for any school employees who may have contact with students or other staff.

Testing is available at over 20 County-coordinated sites. All are open to school personnel and youth over the age of 12. Most locations require appointments, but no appointment walk-in testing is offered at California State University San Marcos, Tubman-Chavez Community Center and the San Ysidro Border, and a drive-in site at Mar Vista High School in Imperial Beach. Specific testing information is available at 211SanDiego.org.

The San Diego County Office of Education is working with the County to open additional testing sites in late September that will be specifically for school staff.

“Given the diversity of our schools and the size of our county, the specifics of testing plans, timelines, and logistics will vary,” Gothold said. “What won’t vary is our commitment to ensuring healthy environments for our students and employees.”

Most students and their caregivers can receive COVID-19 tests through Rady Children’s Hospital. Parents should contact their pediatrician or e-mail Rady Children’s Hospital at covidcollaborative@rchsd.org.

Students and caregivers who are covered by Kaiser Permanente can consult their pediatrician or physician directly for guidance on COVID-19 testing by visiting www.kp.org.

Case Rate:

  • The region’s state-calculated case rate is 80.2 for Aug. 26.
  • San Diego County will now need to report a case rate below 100 cases per 100,000 people for five more days. Then all schools, grades K-12, can reopen.
  • No other businesses can reopen until the state provides further guidance.

Source: San Diego County New Center

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

