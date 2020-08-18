Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
CommunityLetters to the Editor

Petition: No Hotel at Cays

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to letters@eCoronado.com.

By Managing Editor

Submitted by Daron Case 

Petition Launched by Coronado Citizens Coalition

By signing this petition, I oppose a hotel development on North Grand Caribe Isle at the Cays.

- Advertisement -

Why We Should All Oppose a Hotel for Coronado Cays:

A real estate developer has publicly proposed a hotel complex for an undeveloped 7-acre property on North Grand Caribe Isle in the Coronado Cays. The project, dubbed “Inn at the Cays,” was announced recently on social media in a slick promotional posting by the developer, who leases the property from the Port of San Diego. The developer pitches an expansive bay-front, multi-story, 114-room hotel, to include meeting rooms, a restaurant, a bar and 141 parking places. He says rooms will be discounted for Cays residents, vets and active military. Hoping that colorful graphics and his mention of discounts will draw you in, the developer asks for public support. And now he has mass-mailed postcards to residents also seeking support. Here are 4 strong reasons to vigorously oppose the developer’s proposal.

- Advertisement -

First, the Port of San Diego, which must approve any development on Port lands, already rejected the developer’s proposal. The Port’s June 5, 2020 letter to the developer objected to his “entire plan” and labelled “wholly without merit” and “disingenuous” the developer’s claims that the Port had indicated support for the project. The Port then emphasized that a hotel on this property would be out of place as “too intense for the quiet nature of the surrounding areas” (think traffic, parking issues and noise) and in view of 30 years of community opposition to past such proposals.

Second, the proposed hotel, with all its guests and staff, not to mention delivery and service personnel, would over-burden our streets, particularly our already congested main entrance road. Likewise, tourists would fill up the Cays tennis courts and bay beach areas, while all the hotel buildings on Grand Caribe Isle would destroy our panoramic views of the bay.

Third, the developer never mentions that he is not asking the Port for an extension of his lease of the property, which expires in 2034. Does this mean he is trying to get approval for a hotel and then sell the lease? Probably. Would a new buyer have to give discounts to military personnel and residents? Doubtful.

Fourth, this is the fifth large hotel, spa, or time-share development proposed for North Grand Caribe Isle during the last 30 years. All past proposals were defeated because of strong opposition by Cays residents, the Coronado Cays Homeowners Association, and the City of Coronado. This latest proposal is just as objectionable as all the previous ones: a hotel does not fit in our residential neighborhood. We already have a hotel, the Loews, next door to the Cays. We don’t need the traffic, noise, parties, and lights from a hotel in the middle of our community.

Please don’t be fooled into supporting this proposal. Please sign this petition (including your name and email address) and email your objections to the City of Coronado, the Port of San Diego, and the Coronado Cays HOA.

City of Coronado Mayor and Council Member emails:

Mayor Richard Bailey: rbailey@coronado.ca.us

Council Member Mike Donovan: mdonovan@coronado.ca.us

Council Member Marvin Heinze: mheinze@coronado.ca.us

Council Member Bill Sandke: bsandke@coronado.ca.us

Council Member Whitney Benzian: wbenzian@coronado.ca.us

Coronado Port Commissioner Garry Bonelli: gbonelli@portofsandiego.org

Coronado Cays Homeowners Association General Manager

Henry Angelino: manager@cchoa.org

Submitted by Daron Case

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters to the Editor

John Duncan, City Council Candidate, on the Importance of Police and Community Relations

Submitted by John DuncanI have been interested in national security and law enforcement, studying both as a Political Science major at the University of...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

In Support of Alexia Palacios-Peters for Coronado School Board

Submitted by Matt HeineckeIt is my pleasure to cast my upcoming vote for Alexia Palacios-Peters for Coronado School Board!Alexia and I have worked closely...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

A Letter to the Community from Mayor Bailey

Submitted by Mayor Richard BaileyDear Coronado,It has truly been an honor representing our city and community as mayor for the past four years.Last week...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Elect Doodle Bailey 

Submitted by Don RyanDoodle Bailey’s Platform:To open all parks & beaches to dogs without leashes, everyday. To limit humans at parks & beaches...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Alexia Palacios-Peters for School Board

Submitted by Emily Foster I am thrilled to see that Alexia Palacios-Peters is running for CUSD School Board. I’ve worked with her in several organizations,...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Action Plan on Racism vs Insulated and Isolated White Community

Submitted by Pam WilsonCoronado Unified intends to present its Action Plan on Racism at their August 13 board meeting. This plan is in response...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

Community Hero: Christy Laflamme, SHARP Hospital ICU Nurse (video)

The latest Community Hero video from the Coronado Library’s Dive into Discovery Summer Reading Series. Thanks to Surf’s Up Studios for the video.https://youtu.be/0TojvzyoLfU
Read more
Business

Brady’s Pop-Up Shop Even Better

We’ve added to our inventory at our SUMMER POP-UP shop with Samuel Hubbard Shoes (from the founder of Rockport), Johnston & Murphy Shoes, all...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Elect Doodle Bailey 

Submitted by Don RyanDoodle Bailey’s Platform:To open all parks & beaches to dogs without leashes, everyday. To limit humans at parks & beaches...
Read more
City of Coronado

City COVID-19 Update – Friday, August 14, 2020

Mask Up! Coronado The City launched its “Mask Up! Coronado” campaign last month to educate visitors, residents and businesses about the importance of wearing a...
Read more
Community News

County Edges Closer to Getting Off State Monitoring List

The County continues its recent downward trend in its COVID-19 case rate, meeting day two of three days required to get off the state’s...
Read more
Business

Coronado Brewing Celebrates 24th Anniversary with Release of Gentle Giant Triple Hazy IPA

It’s Better Than a Party, It’s a Promo Weekend! Every August, Coronado Brewing Company celebrates another year spent brewing award-winning beer in the capital of...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Petition: No Hotel at Cays

Community
Submitted by Daron Case  Petition Launched by Coronado Citizens CoalitionBy signing this petition, I oppose a hotel development on North Grand Caribe Isle at the...
Read more

John Duncan, City Council Candidate, on the Importance of Police and Community Relations

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by John DuncanI have been interested in national security and law enforcement, studying both as a Political Science major at the University of...
Read more

In Support of Alexia Palacios-Peters for Coronado School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Matt HeineckeIt is my pleasure to cast my upcoming vote for Alexia Palacios-Peters for Coronado School Board!Alexia and I have worked closely...
Read more

A Letter to the Community from Mayor Bailey

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mayor Richard BaileyDear Coronado,It has truly been an honor representing our city and community as mayor for the past four years.Last week...
Read more

NEW STORIES

City of Coronado

The Return of Tanaka: Why Former Mayor Seeks a Spot on City Council

Casey Tanaka is no stranger to local politics. Although most know him as former Mayor of Coronado—he served from 2008 until 2016--he actually attended...
Read more
Community News

San Diego County Could Be Removed From Watch List On August 18

The state has reviewed its data and determined that San Diego County’s three-day metric of fewer than 100 cases per every 100,000 residents started...
Read more
Community News

Behind the Badge: The Impacts of the Bridge

One of the most unfortunate situations that the Coronado Police Department (CPD) deals with on a regular basis is suicide attempts on the San...
Read more
Education

CUSD Board Meeting: Equity Action Plan, Bridge Learning

The regularly-scheduled CUSD board meeting was held at district offices on Thursday, August 13, at 4pm. The four-hour long meeting was held indoors, where...
Read more
People

Artist Profile: Ken Fitzgerald

For Coronado resident Ken Fitzgerald, music has been a lifetime devotion. As the principal trumpeter in the La Jolla Symphony Orchestra, Ken has played...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.