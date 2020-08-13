Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Thursday, August 13, 2020

Artist Profile: Asante Sefa-Boakye

By Brad Willis

Asante Sefa-Boakye is a lifetime Coronado resident who is committed to changing the world one day at a time…

Certified in a program to help educators provide mental health and first aid to students, Asante is now working with CUSD Superintendent Karl Mueller to get teachers and staff certified in his practice.

Asante is also a musician, poet and performer who has faced racial injustice in our community. He shares his music and experiences with Visual Storyteller Brad Willis:

CHS Grad, Asante Sefa-Boakye, Cultivates Community Through Music and Teaching

Brad Willis
Brad Willis
Brad Willis is an author and retired network news foreign correspondent who has worked in Afghanistan, Iraq, Africa, Latin America and Asia. He has received national and international awards for compassionate journalism and for his war coverage. Brad is longtime Coronado resident who also Commissioner of Public Art for the City of Coronado. Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

