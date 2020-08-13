Artist Profile: Asante Sefa-Boakye

Asante Sefa-Boakye is a lifetime Coronado resident who is committed to changing the world one day at a time…
Certified in a program to help educators provide mental health and first aid to students, Asante is now working with CUSD Superintendent Karl Mueller to get teachers and staff certified in his practice.
Asante is also a musician, poet and performer who has faced racial injustice in our community. He shares his music and experiences with Visual Storyteller Brad Willis:
